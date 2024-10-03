 Skip navigation
Top News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day One
Darren Fichardt leads as golf’s power players compete in Scotland
NHL: Preseason-New York Islanders at New York Rangers
USA Hockey honors Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau with helmet decal
generic_1920_golf_ball_pin.jpg
Indonesia’s Randy Bintang leads Asia-Pacific Am with Masters, Open invites on the line

Top Clips

nbc_golf_deskdiscussion_241003.jpg
Monahan, Al-Rumayyan play in same group in pro-am
nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_241003.jpg
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 1
nbc_csu_coltsatjags_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars

Watch Now

Walker, Mason poised to lead Week 5 fantasy RBs

October 3, 2024 11:39 AM
Matthew Berry reveals his favorite running back plays for Week 5 fantasy lineups, including Jordan Mason, Ken Walker, Chuba Hubbard, and more.
nbc_berry_lastcall_241003.jpg
1:51
Cousins, Shepard lead Bucs-Falcons player props
nbc_berry_jamesonsegment_241003.jpg
2:16
Ford, Atwell highlight Week 5 flex plays
nbc_berry_qbhates_241003.jpg
2:35
Mahomes belongs on fantasy benches vs. Saints
nbc_berry_hatepasscatchers_241003.jpg
6:06
Dolphins’ Hill is a ‘dicey flex play’ vs. Patriots
nbc_berry_brianthomasjr_241003.jpg
5:13
Jags’ Thomas Jr. is a must-start moving forward
nbc_berry_lovepasscatchers_241003.jpg
9:19
Metcalf primed to feast in fantasy against Giants
nbc_berry_haterbs_241003.jpg
3:37
Lower expectations for Conner, Moss in Week 5
nbc_berry_eatinggood_241002.jpg
10:47
Collins in top tier of WRs, including in fantasy
nbc_berry_rotonewsv2_241002.jpg
6:00
What should Adams managers root for in a trade?
nbc_berry_lastcall_241002.jpg
1:59
NYG-SEA, IND-JAX offer intriguing Week 5 bets
nbc_berry_openclosept2_241002.jpg
14:25
Waddle cannot start in fantasy without Tua
nbc_berry_openclosept1_241002.jpg
14:56
Is Mahomes not an automatic fantasy starter?
