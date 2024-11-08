Watch Now
This Herbert prop bet is an enticing play
Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher pitch player prop bets to Matthew Berry, including Justin Herbert throwing over 226.5 passing yards in a Sunday afternoon battle against the Titans.
Should you buy, sell or hold on Hill?
The FFHH crew previews Week 10, highlighting three exciting matchups, including a Monday Night Football battle between Tyreek Hill’s Miami Dolphins and Matthew Stafford’s Los Angeles Rams.
Hill, Jones are Week 10 fantasy sleeper plays
Denny Carter joins Matthew Berry and the FFHH crew to share what mainstream media does not want you to know, including some interesting facts about Taysom Hill and Daniel Jones.
Snatch up Rodgers, Legette on waivers
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers share their top Week 10 waiver wire targets, including a star quarterback and underrated wide receiver who are still available in most leagues.
Lawrence not expected to play against Vikings
The FFHH crew breaks down Trevor Lawrence most likely being out for a Week 10 game against the Vikings, discussing what this injury could mean for Doug Pederson and the Jaguars moving forward.
Andrews thrives, Johnson struggles in Week 10 win
The FFHH crew breaks down how some complementary players for the Ravens fared in a Thursday Night Football win over the Bengals, including Mark Andrews, who looked like an elite tight end once again.
McCaffrey expected to make season debut Sunday
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss the expected return of star running back Christian McCaffrey, analyzing how this will impact the fantasy football landscape for the rest of the season.
Chase, Burrow, Lamar have TNF fantasy explosions
The FFHH crew breaks down a wildly entertaining Thursday Night Football game between the Ravens and Bengals, one that included fantasy explosions from Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson.
Berry low on Stevenson, Etienne in Week 10
Matthew Berry explains to Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher why Rhamondre Stevenson, Rico Dowdle and others made his RB Hate list for Week 10.
Believe in Wilson, Samuel in Week 10
Matthew Berry is expecting big things out of Garrett Wilson, Deebo Samuel and other pass-catchers on his Week 10 Love list.
How Purdy, Herbert factor into Week 10 Love/Hate
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew runs through Matthew Berry’s full Love/Hate list for quarterbacks in Week 10 of the NFL season.
Moore, MHJ headed for fantasy disaster in Week 10?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers run through the pass-catchers on Berry’s Week 10 Hate list.