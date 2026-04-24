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2026 NFL Round 1 Recap: Fernando Mendoza goes No. 1 as expected, chaos follows
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Draft best available going into Day 2: McDonald, McCoy among defensive players available
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Mets’ Francisco Lindor goes on injured list with more extreme calf injury than Juan Soto’s

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2026 NFL Draft - Portraits
2026 NFL Round 1 Recap: Fernando Mendoza goes No. 1 as expected, chaos follows
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Draft best available going into Day 2: McDonald, McCoy among defensive players available
MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
Mets’ Francisco Lindor goes on injured list with more extreme calf injury than Juan Soto’s

Top Clips

nbc_pft_johnsonpick27_260423.jpg
Dolphins move up to draft Johnson at No. 27
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Round 1 recap: LAR taking Simpson leads surprises
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Seahawks fill RB void with Price at No. 32

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Concepcion enters Browns offense that has unknowns

April 23, 2026 11:07 PM
Matthew Berry, Lawrence Jackson and Jay Croucher break down the Cleveland Browns drafting wide receiver KC Concepcion to give the Browns offense a weapon on the outside.

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