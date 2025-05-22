 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IIHF World Men's Hockey Championship
U.S. men’s hockey team into world championship semifinals, one win from history
Fernando Cruz
Yankees place Fernando Cruz on injured list with right shoulder inflammation
Iga Swiatek
The certainty Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek brought to the French Open is missing now

Top Clips

nbc_moto_w2rcsafaris2_250522.jpg
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Stage 2
berryjayden_720x405_2429148739799.jpg
Cowboys, Commanders have value to win division
nbc_pl_ew_successfulteam_250522.jpg
Ever Wonder: Who is the most successful PL team?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IIHF World Men's Hockey Championship
U.S. men’s hockey team into world championship semifinals, one win from history
Fernando Cruz
Yankees place Fernando Cruz on injured list with right shoulder inflammation
Iga Swiatek
The certainty Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek brought to the French Open is missing now

Top Clips

nbc_moto_w2rcsafaris2_250522.jpg
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Stage 2
berryjayden_720x405_2429148739799.jpg
Cowboys, Commanders have value to win division
nbc_pl_ew_successfulteam_250522.jpg
Ever Wonder: Who is the most successful PL team?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Who emerges as Saints QB1 to begin season?

May 22, 2025 12:39 PM
Matthew Berry and Co. predict that Tyler Shough will win the starting job with the Saints as Kellen Moore expects to give his QBs “a bunch of opportunities” before adding a veteran.

Related Videos

berryjayden_720x405_2429148739799.jpg
03:42
Cowboys, Commanders have value to win division
berryspears_720x405_2429151299601.jpg
03:17
Spears has most upside in possible three-way split
Berry_Purdy.jpg
03:34
Purdy ‘more valuable’ to SF than any other team?
nbc_ffhh_jennings_250522.jpg
13:42
Why Lawrence, Jennings should see their ADPs rise
Berry_CeeDee.jpg
13:08
Berry’s best ball basics, strategies to consider
nbc_pft_jimirsayv2_250522.jpg
23:45
Paying tribute to Jim Irsay, who died at 65
nbc_pft_hardknocks_250522.jpg
01:40
‘Hard Knocks’ to feature Buffalo Bills, NFC East
nbc_pft_tonydungy_250522v2.jpg
09:04
Dungy opens up about his favorite Irsay memories
nbc_pft_purdy_250522.jpg
05:01
Purdy ‘didn’t want to take every penny’ in deal
nbc_pft_johnsonwilliams_250522.jpg
07:34
Johnson ‘turning the page’ on Williams situation
nbc_pft_bearsexplosiveplays_250522.jpg
02:08
Johnson prefers ‘explosive plays’ over tush push
nbc_pft_dancampbell_250522.jpg
09:43
Factors needed for NFL to change playoff seeding
nbc_pft_tushpushvote_250522.jpg
08:56
NFL recruited GB to propose tush push ban, per PFT
nbc_pft_tushpushnext_250522.jpg
09:29
Next steps after tush push ban failed
nbc_pft_tushpushkelce_250522.jpg
05:05
J. Kelce flew out to provide insight on tush push
nbc_pft_irsaylikenoother_250522.jpg
08:13
Why ‘there’s no one else’ like Jim Irsay
nbc_roto_tushpush_250521.jpg
01:00
Hurts will continue to benefit from tush push
nbc_roto_titansrbs_250521.jpg
01:18
Titans’ Callahan hints at three-way RB rotation
nbc_csu_readyrookie_250521.jpg
05:47
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Ready Rookie’
nbc_csu_stillonthepot_250521.jpg
13:50
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Still On The Pot’
nbc_csu_clocksticking_250521.jpg
10:29
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Clock’s Ticking’
nbc_csu_youngmysteries_250521.jpg
17:54
Simms’ ‘25 QB Countdown: ‘Young Mysteries’
nbc_csu_caseriodraft_250521.jpg
08:28
Texans GM Caserio not afraid to make draft moves
nbc_csu_tushpush_250521.jpg
02:47
Proposal to ban tush push voted down by owners
nbc_pft_pickensv2_250521.jpg
02:24
Schottenheimer believes Pickens is ‘maturing’
nbc_pft_goodellextension_250521.jpg
01:58
Goodell reportedly expected to get extension
nbc_pft_burrowonhendrickson_250521.jpg
08:14
Burrow believes Hendrickson deserves to get paid
nbc_pft_ashtonjeantystance_250521.jpg
01:28
Kelly wants Jeanty to alter pre-snap stance
nbc_pft_parsons_250521.jpg
04:28
Florio: DAL is being ‘disrespectful’ to Parsons
nbc_pft_jeffersononolympics_250521.jpg
02:09
Jefferson: Shot at playing in Olympics is ‘dream’

Latest Clips

nbc_moto_w2rcsafaris2_250522.jpg
12:34
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Stage 2
nbc_pl_ew_successfulteam_250522.jpg
03:21
Ever Wonder: Who is the most successful PL team?
nbc_roto_frenchopen1stround_250522.jpg
01:14
Take underdog Osaka to beat Badosa in French Open
nbc_roto_pacersknicks_250522.jpg
02:01
Bet Pacers and the over in Game 2 vs. Knicks
nbc_roto_wolvesokc_250522.jpg
01:37
Caruso, Edwards lead Game 2 best bets
nbc_roto_reboundleader_250522.jpg
01:52
Target Gobert for most rebounds in OKC-MIN series
nbc_roto_nlwestchamps_250522.jpg
01:32
Dodgers, Padres lead NL West champion best bets
nbc_golf_lpga_lochoaint_250522.jpg
03:49
Ochoa ‘emotional’ about LPGA’s return to Mexico
ShaiMVPDPS.jpg
19:25
SGA’s MVP showcases NBA’s international influence
nbc_dps_tompelissero_250522.jpg
10:57
Lurie had ‘orchestrated plan’ to keep tush push
nbc_pst_psgint_250522.jpg
09:27
Champions League final preview: PSG v. Inter Milan
nbc_pst_amorimmu_250522.jpg
09:37
Amorim’s outlook at Manchester United ‘is a mess’
nbc_pst_plteamsqualforcl_250522.jpg
09:26
Which PL teams will qualify for Champions League?
nbc_pst_angespurs_250522.jpg
10:49
Reactions from Spurs’ Europa League win v. Man Utd
nbc_golf_northwesternwinv2_250521.jpg
02:27
The key moments of Northwestern’s NCAA title win
nbc_golf_teamintv_250521.jpg
06:08
Northwestern credit belief for NCAA title win
nbc_golf_stanfordreax_250521.jpg
02:50
NCAA title loss doesn’t discount Stanford’s season
nbc_golf_ncaawhighlights_250521(2).jpg
14:49
Highlights: NCAA Women’s Team Match Play, Final
nbc_nas_kurtmoments_250521.jpg
11:37
Kurt Busch’s best moments in the NASCAR Cup Series
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250521.jpg
04:21
Former champions may make Colonial their swan song
nbc_golf_gtmichaelblock_250521.jpg
01:18
Block: Charles Schwab Challenge course ‘fits me’
nbc_golf_gtandyweitz_250521.jpg
18:52
Focus points of PGA Tour’s Fan Forward initiative
nbc_golf_gtscheffler_250521.jpg
06:50
Scheffler will remain ‘hungry’ after PGA win
nbc_roto_flagfootball_250521.jpg
01:14
Will NFL stars join Olympic flag football roster?
nbc_roto_crews_250521.jpg
01:46
What Crews’ MRI means for Hassell III’s outlook
nbc_golf_rorydriver_250521.jpg
05:36
PGA Championship shined light on driver testing
nbc_roto_willwarren_250521.jpg
01:28
Warren should be rostered and started in fantasy
nbc_roto_strider_250521.jpg
01:35
Strider needs time to return to fantasy stardom
nbc_rtf_harbaughmeyer_250521.jpg
05:45
Butt, Perry reflect on playing for Harbaugh, Meyer
nbc_rtf_mooresuspension_250521.jpg
04:06
How a self-imposed suspension works against UMich