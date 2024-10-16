Watch Now
Berry's early angles for Panthers vs. Commanders
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Lawrence Jackson Jr. reveal which early lines and matchups they're targeting on the Week 7 slate, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Engram, Bowers poised to lead Week 7 tight ends
Fantasy Football Happy Hour dives into Week 7 fantasy outlooks for a trio of tight ends trending up, including Evan Engram, Brock Bowers, and Mark Andrews.
How Wilson would impact Steelers’ offense
Matthew Berry details why Russell Wilson won’t move the needle for Pittsburgh’s fantasy-relevant pieces, a larger worry for the Steelers' ongoing quarterback struggles.
Cooper becomes an instant fantasy WR2 with Bills
Amari Cooper was "borderline unstartable" in Cleveland, but after his trade to Buffalo, Matthew Berry says the veteran WR should maintain a weekly presence in the WR18-22 range.
49ers’ Aiyuk is ‘due’ to produce against Chiefs
Matthew Berry & Co. assess Week 7 outlooks for several pass catchers with a wide range of outcomes, including Brandon Aiyuk, Michael Pittman, Jordan Addison, and Sam LaPorta.
Can managers trust Achane, Moss in Week 7 lineups?
Expecting a "more efficient" Miami offense, De'Von Achane makes Matthew Berry's Week 7 lineups, while Zack Moss finds himself fading further from weekly fantasy relevancy.
Berry’s not bailing on Cardinals, Murray
Despite Arizona’s early-season offensive struggles, Matthew Berry believes his ‘Ride-or-Die’ pick Kyler Murray and the Cardinals can still turn things around.
Falcons’ London discusses hot start in fantasy
Drake London joins Matthew Berry to break down his fantasy production in 2024, discussing how he's thriving in a new-look Atlanta Falcons offense.
Fantasy QBs, TEs to target on waivers in Week 7
The FFHH crew break down some of the quarterbacks and tight ends that should be considered on fantasy waivers, including Matthew Stafford with the Los Angeles Rams and Zach Ertz with the Washington Commanders.
Downs must be rostered in all fantasy leagues
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss why Josh Downs is must-have waiver pickup in fantasy and why Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are both viable options going forward.
Tucker could be a ‘league winner’ in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher evaluate some of the top fantasy running back waiver options, including Sean Tucker, Isaac Guerendo and Kimani Vidal.
Could Davis take over Bills’ fantasy backfield?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Ray Davis' potential in the Buffalo Bills' backfield, questioning if the rookie can take production away from James Cook in fantasy football.