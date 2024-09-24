Watch Now
49ers' Jennings is the ‘No. 1 pickup’ in fantasy
The FFHH crew breaks down the top fantasy football waiver options at wide receiver, explaining why Jauan Jennings is the No. 1 pickup after his monster Week 3 showing against the Los Angeles Rams.
Up Next
Daniels puts up dominant display vs. Bengals
Daniels puts up dominant display vs. Bengals
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Jayden Daniels' impressive fantasy showing through three weeks, breaking down why his dual-threat ability makes him a top fantasy quarterback.
Kmet, Conklin lead top TE waiver targets
Kmet, Conklin lead top TE waiver targets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher evaluate Cole Kmet and Tyler Conklin as waiver wire targets in fantasy football, questioning the outlook for both players after big fantasy games.
Jets’ Allen is a ‘legit weapon’ in fantasy
Jets' Allen is a ‘legit weapon’ in fantasy
Matthew Berry explains why Braelon Allen could have an increased role with the New York Jets' offense in the coming weeks and how Bucky Irving is a strong stash play in fantasy football.
Darnold ‘shouldn’t be available’ in fantasy
Darnold ‘shouldn’t be available’ in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher look at the top available quarterbacks in fantasy football, explaining why Sam Darnold and Andy Dalton are players to target through waivers.
Is Robinson Jr. a reliable option against Bengals?
Is Robinson Jr. a reliable option against Bengals?
The FFHH crew pick the key players to watch in tonight's Monday Night Football showdown between the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals.
Will Allen step up against Jaguars?
Will Allen step up against Jaguars?
The FFHH crew picks their key players to watch in tonight's Monday Night Football showdown in the AFC between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.
Best player prop-bets in Week 3 MNF doubleheader
Best player prop-bets in Week 3 MNF doubleheader
The FFHH crew previews tonight's Monday Night Football doubleheader between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills, and the Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals.
Is it time to panic about Richardson?
Is it time to panic about Richardson?
The FFHH crew takes a look at Anthony Richardson's lackluster performance for the Indianapolis Colts in their win against the Chicago Bears in Week 3.
Berry buying Dalton as a legit fantasy starter
Berry buying Dalton as a legit fantasy starter
The FFHH crew reacts to Andy Dalton's first start with the Carolina Panthers in place of Bryce Young, and Matthew Berry explains why Dalton can be a legitimate option for your starting lineup.
Has Jennings earned a bigger role with the 49ers?
Has Jennings earned a bigger role with the 49ers?
The FFHH crew Jauan Jennings' sensational performance for the San Francisco 49ers despite his team's Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Henry proves he’s still a top RB against Cowboys
Henry proves he's still a top RB against Cowboys
The FFHH crew takes a closer look at Derrick Henry's fantasy performance against the Dallas Cowboys and discuss his ceiling with the Baltimore Ravens.