 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvsseahawksv2_241104.jpg
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
nbc_pft_chivsari_241104.jpg
Are Bears in trouble after back-to-back losses?
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
Olave carted off after suffering concussion

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvsseahawksv2_241104.jpg
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
nbc_pft_chivsari_241104.jpg
Are Bears in trouble after back-to-back losses?
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
Olave carted off after suffering concussion

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Are Bears in trouble after back-to-back losses?

November 4, 2024 10:20 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Chicago Bears' eye-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals, questioning what the future holds for Matt Eberflus and Co. after losing two straight games.
Up Next
nbc_pft_ramsvsseahawksv2_241104.jpg
3:54
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
Now Playing
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
4:13
Olave carted off after suffering concussion
Now Playing
nbc_pft_patsvstitans_241104.jpg
1:53
Maye impresses despite Patriots’ loss to Titans
Now Playing
nbc_pft_superlatives_241104.jpg
15:22
Week 9 superlatives: Ravens, Bills stay hot
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dalvsatl_241104.jpg
9:53
Is the Cowboys’ season already over?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wshvsnyg_241104.jpg
4:40
Report: Multiple players want to be traded to WAS
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jaxvsphi_241104.jpg
7:03
Barkley has brought Eagles ‘to a new level’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_packersconvo_241104.jpg
4:19
Did Love rush back to play vs. Lions?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brianbranch_241104.jpg
4:20
Florio: NFL should ‘reconsider’ ejections
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241104.jpg
12:40
Simms: Lions are ‘best team in the NFL’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_darnoldpenalty_241104.jpg
6:44
‘Horrific’ no-call nearly costs Vikings on SNF
Now Playing
lamar_(1).jpg
13:10
Give Me The Headline: Give Jackson his flowers
Now Playing