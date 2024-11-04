Watch Now
Are Bears in trouble after back-to-back losses?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Chicago Bears' eye-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals, questioning what the future holds for Matt Eberflus and Co. after losing two straight games.
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down Geno Smith's three-interception game against the Rams in Week 9 and discuss the ending of the overtime thriller between Seattle and Los Angeles.
Olave carted off after suffering concussion
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the New Orleans Saints' loss to the Carolina Panthers, a game that saw Chris Olave get carted off the field after a scary hit.
Maye impresses despite Patriots’ loss to Titans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the late-game decision making from the New England Patriots against the Tennessee Titans and discuss what they liked from rookie Drake Maye in an "ugly football game."
Week 9 superlatives: Ravens, Bills stay hot
Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through their AFC superlatives after Week 9 of the NFL season, including conversation on the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders and more.
Is the Cowboys’ season already over?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Jerry Jones' comments after the Cowboys' loss to the Falcons in Week 9, discussing what's next for Dallas during a period of uncertainty.
Report: Multiple players want to be traded to WAS
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recap the Commanders vs. Giants game in Week 9 and then evaluate the ESPN report that stated multiple players across the league want to be traded to Washington.
Barkley has brought Eagles ‘to a new level’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Saquon Barkley's impact on the Philadelphia Eagles and the second half replay review in a chaotic game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Did Love rush back to play vs. Lions?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Packers' loss to the Lions in Week 9, explaining why Green Bay didn't "play up to their potential" in a game where Jordan Love struggled after playing through an injury.
Florio: NFL should ‘reconsider’ ejections
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down Brian Branch being ejected for targeting during the Lions vs. Packers game, explaining why they want more consistency from officiating across the league.
Simms: Lions are ‘best team in the NFL’
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down the Lions' strong play under head coach Dan Campbell, explaining why Detroit is a "special team" that can win in any environment.
‘Horrific’ no-call nearly costs Vikings on SNF
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the roughing the passer penalty against the Indianapolis Colts that was picked up on Sunday Night Football, discussing the officiating process that went into the decision.