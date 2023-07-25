 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Aquatics Championships
Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps record at swimming worlds; Ryan Murphy takes gold
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Mixing It Up: Is Steven Matz breaking out, has Chase Silseth arrived?

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rfsbroncos_230724.jpg
How Russ, Broncos offense will change in 2023
nbc_edge_rfskadariustoney_230724.jpg
Finding fantasy relevance among Chiefs WRs
nbc_golf_7-24penske_230724.jpg
Weekend Movers: Harman earns historic Open margin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Aquatics Championships
Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps record at swimming worlds; Ryan Murphy takes gold
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Mixing It Up: Is Steven Matz breaking out, has Chase Silseth arrived?

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rfsbroncos_230724.jpg
How Russ, Broncos offense will change in 2023
nbc_edge_rfskadariustoney_230724.jpg
Finding fantasy relevance among Chiefs WRs
nbc_golf_7-24penske_230724.jpg
Weekend Movers: Harman earns historic Open margin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Barkley reportedly agrees to new deal with Giants

July 25, 2023 07:47 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the report that Saquon Barkley has agreed to terms for a new one-year deal with the Giants and will report to training camp.
Up Next
nbc_pft_tenuniforms_230724.jpg
1:13
Titans will wear Houston Oilers throwbacks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hinesinjury_230724.jpg
2:49
Hines reportedly expected to miss year due to knee
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wordassociation_nyj_230724.jpg
7:09
Unpacking New York Jets’ offseason developments
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dancampbell_230724.jpg
3:08
Campbell: Lions’ hype train is ‘out of control’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_commandersownershipchange_230724.jpg
11:09
Next steps for Commanders after sale to Harris
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jimmygupdate_230724.jpg
3:57
Jimmy G passes physical, but can he stay healthy?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_javwilliamsupdate_230724.jpg
1:45
Williams passes physical coming off ACL, LCL tears
Now Playing
nbc_pft_toneylatest_230724.jpg
3:08
Toney leaves practice after another leg injury
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chrisjoneslatest_230724.jpg
8:40
Simms details why Jones is ‘egregiously underpaid’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rbsolutions_230724.jpg
13:45
Potential solutions for NFL to address RB market
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jacobssaquon_230724.jpg
17:50
How Jacobs, Barkley can move forward in RB market
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rbsmarketmeetingv2_230724.jpg
6:21
Ekeler ‘wants answers from ownership’ on RB market
Now Playing