nbc_pft_kevinwarren_250401.jpg
Johnson sold Warren 10 minutes into his interview
nbc_pft_watsonmistake_250401.jpg
Browns owner Haslam admits mistake with Watson
nbc_pft_cletradepick_copy.jpg
Browns should trade down to maximize draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Watch Now

Johnson sold Warren 10 minutes into his interview

April 1, 2025 08:16 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren to unpack Chicago’s process to hire Ben Johnson, where the stadium project stands and more.

nbc_pft_watsonmistake_250401.jpg
09:08
Browns owner Haslam admits mistake with Watson
nbc_pft_cletradepick_copy.jpg
04:14
Browns should trade down to maximize draft picks
nbc_pft_giantspick_250401.jpg
08:23
Giants can go any position with No. 3 draft pick
nbc_bte_coltsqbs_250331.jpg
01:12
Richardson and Jones will split first-team reps
nbc_pft_chrisballard_250331.jpg
15:31
Ballard hopeful competition elevates Colts QBs
nbc_pft_bradholmes_250331.jpg
17:20
Holmes: Lions will always be ‘built on grit’
nbc_pft_mcvayint_250331.jpg
13:00
McVay feels ‘rejuvenated’ with Rams
thursdaygames.jpg
04:18
NFL considers change for moving games to TNF
nbc_pft_18games_250331.jpg
01:10
NFL owners will discuss 18-game game season
nbc_pft_playoffseeding_250331.jpg
01:53
Payton stands by importance of winning division
nbc_pft_brownsno2pick_250331.jpg
02:24
Browns ‘unlikely’ to trade up to No. 1 in draft
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250331.jpg
09:49
Titans should keep door open for No. 1 pick trade
nbc_pft_sauce_250331.jpg
03:17
Glenn feels Gardner can be ‘best in the league’
nbc_pft_glennreset_250331.jpg
04:51
Glenn: You don’t win in the offseason
nbc_pft_fields_250331.jpg
06:47
NYJ are Fields’ last chance to prove he’s starter
nbc_pft_steelersmademove_250331.jpg
11:55
Steelers are waiting on Rodgers to make decision
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250331.jpg
05:00
Steelers could turn to Cousins after NFL draft
nbc_pft_rodgerstomlin_250331.jpg
13:15
Why Rodgers should be picky about final chapter
nbc_pft_vrabelintv_250331.jpg
11:16
Vrabel: Can’t ban every play that’s hard to defend
nbc_pft_tushpush_250331.jpg
14:43
Tush push ban reportedly gains some support
nbc_rwfootball_jeanty_250328.jpg
01:17
Saints reportedly meet with RB Jeanty at Pro Day
nbc_pft_draft_250328.jpg
03:09
Draft: Teams whose biological clocks are ticking
nbc_pft_abdul_250328.jpg
06:11
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
nbc_pft_sanders_250328.jpg
13:17
Deion broadens where he’d like Shedeur to land
internationalgames.jpg
05:38
NFL confirms seven international games for 2025
nbc_pft_flagfootball_250328.jpg
06:10
Olympic flag football could spark massive interest
nbc_pft_coltsqbs_250328.jpg
09:33
What Jones in IND means for Richardson’s future
nbc_pft_draftprospectslanding_250328.jpg
07:24
Draft prospects deserve a say in where they land
nbc_pft_groomingyoungqbs_250328.jpg
13:47
NFL has moved past growing young QBs into starters
nbc_pft_russellwilsongiantsdraft_250328.jpg
07:53
Wilson acknowledges chance NYG draft QB at No. 3

nbc_sx_title24_deeganjulien_250331.JPG
09:26
Was Deegan’s block pass on Beaumer dirty?
nbc_sx_title24_webb_250331.JPG
20:50
Webb shows impressive racecraft in Seattle 450 win
nbc_golf_gc_martinhall_250331.jpg
08:12
Hall says goodbye to School of Golf: ‘A privilege’
nbc_golf_gc_annadavis_250331.jpg
05:35
Davis: Key at Augusta to stay present, in moment
nbc_golf_gc_vickigoetzeackerman_250331.jpg
04:33
Goetze-Ackerman: LPGA pace rules debuted well
lee_site.jpeg
01:20
Behind the numbers of Lee’s first PGA Tour win
nbc_rwbaseball_jacksonv2_250331.jpg
01:40
Exercise caution with Jackson when chasing saves
nbc_rwbaseball_meyer_250331.jpg
01:38
Consider adding Meyer, Kjerstad off waivers
nbc_rwbaseball_deversv2_250331.jpg
01:37
Managers ‘can’t panic’ on Devers despite bad start
nbc_oht_finalcomp_250331.jpg
05:17
Women in sports honored at The Sports Power Brunch
nbc_dls_stevewilliams_250331.jpg
16:27
Williams talks relationship with Tiger
nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_250331.jpg
19:04
Arenas: Parents shouldn’t use Flagg as ‘blueprint’
nbc_dps_elite8recap_250331.jpg
07:05
Florida surges vs. Tech; Duke clamps Alabama
nbc_golf_gt_romeroint_250331.jpg
05:54
Romero: Ready for ‘just another round’ at Augusta
nbc_horse_arkansasderby_250331.jpg
01:35
Sandman needs ‘a perfect trip’ for Kentucky Derby
nbc_horse_floridaderby_250331.jpg
01:26
Tappan Street, Sovereignty show betting value
nbc_bte_uconnusc_250331.jpg
01:35
Expect UConn to cover vs. USC in Elite Eight
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablepart2_250331.jpg
07:52
Who to watch ahead of Masters past ‘upper tier’
van_lith.jpg
01:44
Concerns with TCU in Elite Eight matchup vs Texas
nbc_dls_womenstournament_250331.jpg
03:26
South Carolina ‘playing ugly’ in tournament run
nbc_bte_nationalchampionship_250331.jpg
02:01
Why Auburn, Duke are best bets to win NCAA Tourney
nbc_dls_marchmadness_250331.jpg
03:02
How NIL revenue share affects ACC, Big East in CBB
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_250331.jpg
07:40
Roundtable: Rory’s elbow issue; Tosti, Lee’s pace
oly_frwar_kailakuhn_250329.jpg
51
Kuhn youngest American to win aerials world title
oly_sbwhp_chloekim_250329.jpg
55
Kim secures spot on Team USA for Winter Olympics
nbc_bte_lakersrockets_250331.jpg
01:50
Are Lakers primed for loss vs. Rockets?
nbc_dls_18gameseason_250331.jpg
09:22
Could NFL risk ‘oversaturation’ with 18 games?
nbc_golf_gt_butchharmonint_250331.jpg
13:33
Harmon: Masters is easiest major to prepare for
nbc_bte_memphisceltics_250331.jpg
02:12
Celtics in a ‘great spot’ to knock off Grizzlies
nbc_bte_clippersmagic_250331.jpg
01:44
Clippers deserve ‘nudge’ over Magic