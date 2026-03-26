 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_simmslbs_260326.jpg
Simms’ draft LB rankings: Ohio State duo leads
nbc_pft_lionsfuture_260326.jpg
Are Campbell and Holmes in ‘total lockstep’?
nbc_pft_mahomesthrowing_260326.jpg
Mahomes posts new throwing video after injury

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_simmslbs_260326.jpg
Simms’ draft LB rankings: Ohio State duo leads
nbc_pft_lionsfuture_260326.jpg
Are Campbell and Holmes in ‘total lockstep’?
nbc_pft_mahomesthrowing_260326.jpg
Mahomes posts new throwing video after injury

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Flacco: Teams ‘dumb’ for not signing me as starter

March 26, 2026 08:27 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Joe Flacco’s comments on not being a starter in the NFL, questioning where the 41-year old quarterback could have found a starting job.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_simmslbs_260326.jpg
08:27
Simms’ draft LB rankings: Ohio State duo leads
nbc_pft_lionsfuture_260326.jpg
10:32
Are Campbell and Holmes in ‘total lockstep’?
nbc_pft_mahomesthrowing_260326.jpg
02:44
Mahomes posts new throwing video after injury
nbc_pft_scheduleupdates_260326.jpg
03:16
NFL announces schedule updates for SEA, SF and LAR
nbc_pft_tier4lbs_260326.jpg
03:49
Simms’ draft LB rankings: Analyzing tier four
nbc_pft_nflratalks_260326.jpg
06:14
CBA talks between NFL, NFLRA hit standstill
nbc_pft_fulltimerefs_260326.jpg
12:10
Will the NFL ever get full-time officials?
nbc_pft_flaccovryan_260326.jpg
08:30
Did Flacco or Ryan have a better playing career?
nbc_pft_orlovskyfallout_260326.jpg
13:03
Inside ‘fascinating’ dynamic with Orlovsky
nbc_pft_orlovskysimpson_260326.jpg
13:39
Why did Orlovsky’s Simpson take create uproar?
nbc_csu_rodriguez_260325.jpg
06:16
Simms’ LB draft rankings: T-No. 5 Jacob Rodriguez
nbc_csu_jefferson_260325.jpg
03:38
Simms’ LB draft rankings: T-No. 5 Justin Jefferson
nbc_csu_boettcher_260325.jpg
03:39
Simms’ LB draft rankings: T-No. 5 Bryce Boettcher
nbc_csu_ahilljr_260325.jpg
06:33
Simms’ LB draft rankings: No. 3 Anthony Hill Jr.
nbc_csu_golday_260325.jpg
04:06
Simms’ LB draft rankings: No. 4 Jake Golday
nbc_csu_stylesv4_260325.jpg
11:25
Simms’ LB draft rankings: No. 2 Sonny Styles
nbc_csu_arvellreese_260325.jpg
13:13
Simms’ LB draft rankings: No. 1 Arvell Reese
New1920x1080nfl3-25.jpg
13:59
Inside proposed changes to kickoffs, officiating
Kickoffpft3-25.jpg
01:56
Breaking down proposed kickoff rule changes
puka.jpg
04:25
Nacua faces allegations of biting a woman
nbc_pft_tretter_260325.jpg
13:38
Analyzing Tretter’s role with NFLPA
cowboys.jpg
02:28
Report: Cowboys made three offers for Crosby
still_calling.jpg
03:12
Report: Teams still calling Raiders about Crosby
nbc_pft_concerntua_260325.jpg
12:41
Will Tua be the Falcons’ Week 1 starter?
report.jpg
06:35
Report of why Crosby trade fell through emerges
nbc_pft_replacementrefs_260325.jpg
03:07
Florio: The ‘Fail Mary fail-safe’
nbc_pft_brob_260325.jpg
03:15
Robinson Jr. the ‘perfect backup’ for Falcons
nbc_pft_falcons_260325.jpg
06:36
Falcons can ‘surprise people’ in 2026
nbc_pft_rostertua_260325.jpg
16:21
Can Tua end cold weather narrative with Falcons?
nbc_pft_tuacomp_260325.jpg
05:26
Tua: ‘The best football is still ahead of me’

Latest Clips

nbc_brunchintv_gillianzucker_260325.jpg
04:01
Zucker discusses role with Clippers at PlayMakeHer
nbc_nba_houmin_ending_260325.jpg
02:00
HLs: HOU, MIN go back and forth in OT thriller
nbc_nba_murraycomp_260325_2.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Murray fires in 53 against Mavericks
nbc_nba_lukacomp_260325_2.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Doncic helps Lakers hang on vs. Pacers
nbc_nba_mannixtanking_260325.jpg
12:49
Potential fixes to help curb tanking in the NBA
nbc_nba_mannixexpansion_260325.jpg
11:53
Could NBA regret expansion to Seattle, Las Vegas?
nbc_nba_mannix65gamerule_260325.jpg
08:11
How can NBA strike a balance with 65-game rule?
nbc_dls_dolphinstuacontract_260325.jpg
05:37
Le Batard: Miami can’t overcome dead cap nightmare
nbc_dps_scottfowlerinterview_260325.jpg
06:17
Who should be the next HC for the Tar Heels?
nbc_dps_dariusruckerinterview_260325.jpg
11:33
Rucker will ‘never’ abandon the Dolphins
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_260325.jpg
08:39
Wright gives Dan Patrick his flowers
nbc_dps_dponhubertdavis_260325.jpg
07:07
UNC firing head coach Davis feels ‘football-like’
nbc_dps_melkiperjrinterview_260325.jpg
15:24
Kiper Jr.: Mendoza a better prospect than Simpson
nbc_roto_texas_perdue_260325v2.jpg
01:39
Texas-Purdue in Sweet 16 is ‘fascinating matchup’
nbc_roto_skubal_260325v2.jpg
01:37
Brown, Cease sneaky picks to win AL Cy Young award
nbc_roto_iowavneb_260325.jpg
01:55
Iowa-Nebraska will be defensive battle in Sweet 16
nbc_roto_arkvzona_260325.jpg
02:07
Dinsick: Arkansas will make Arizona ‘sweat’
nbc_roto_skenes_260325v2.jpg
01:45
Who could take down Skenes, win NL Cy Young award?
nbc_roto_illvhou_260325.jpg
02:09
Take over when Houston plays Illinois in Sweet 16
nbc_roto_mcgonigle_260325.jpg
01:33
McGonigle could be ‘really, really special player’
nbc_roto_lodolo_250326.jpg
01:21
Lodolo’s injury shakes up Reds’ fantasy SP options
nbc_roto_benge_260325.jpg
01:37
How Mets’ Benge can make instant fantasy impact
nbc_nba_wizardstalk_260325.jpg
03:41
Wizards have a ‘real asset’ in rookie SF Riley
nbc_nba_pick6_260325.jpg
02:58
Flemings leads players to watch in Sweet 16
nbc_cbb_hodgsonintv_260325.jpg
12:59
Hodgson: Providence ‘checked every single box’
nbc_cyc_voltastage3hl_260325.jpg
25:57
Highlights: 2026 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 3
nbc_nba_darrynpeterson_260325.jpg
05:28
Evaluating Peterson’s season with the Jayhawks
nbc_nba_playereval_260325.jpg
04:39
How NCAA Tournament affects player evaluations
nbc_nba_roundup_260325.jpg
04:31
NBA Roundup: Rockets to make a push for Giannis?
1920x1080_SakamotoWorldsShort.jpg
06:06
Sakamoto brings fans to tears with short at worlds