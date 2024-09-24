Watch Now
Allen stresses benefit of spreading ball around
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty dissect Josh Allen’s remarks about teammates not being concerned with their number of targets and question if he’s taking a subtle shot at Stefon Diggs.
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty play a round of “Fill in the Blank” to evaluate Andy Dalton’s performance in Week 3 and weigh in on how the Steelers should proceed with their QB situation.
Examining McLaurin’s ‘superhuman catch’
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty spell out why there aren’t many people who can do what Terry McLaurin did and why it's important to review catches in real-time speed.
Injury updates: Darnold, Hargrave, McCaffrey
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty rip through the latest with Sam Darnold, who is expected to start Week 4, Javon Hargrave, who’s likely out for the year, and Christian McCaffrey, who will see a German specialist.
Bengals’ D couldn’t back up Taylor-Britt’s remarks
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty shed light on why the Bengals needed to stand on business after Cam Taylor-Britt called the Commanders’ offense a “college offense” and how they came up short.
PFT Draft: Biggest statement-makers in Week 3
From Aaron Rodgers to Sam Darnold, Mike Florio and Devin McCourty reveal which players made a statement in Week 3.
McCourty, Florio ‘hate’ overlapping MNF games
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss the challenge of zeroing in on two games in one night, when Monday Night Football usually is an opportunity to fully focus on one game.
Bengals couldn’t get a stop vs. the Commanders
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss where the Bengals came up short in Week 3 against the Commanders and why Cincinnati needs to get a win immediately.
Bengals don’t have much margin for error
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain why with being 0-3 already, the Bengals need to get in the win column immediately and might have to run the table the rest of the way to have a shot at the playoffs.
Should Lawrence have a chip on his shoulder?
Back in 2021, Trevor Lawrence said he didn't have a huge chip on his shoulder, which leads Mike Florio and Devin McCourty spell out why the desire to prove somebody wrong is a “fundamental ingredient in sports.”
Jags must ‘take accountability’ after blowout loss
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss how Doug Pederson could be on “pink slip watch” entering Week 4 and why Trevor Lawrence’s stats aren’t that different from Daniel Jones.
Hamlin earns first career interception on MNF
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss how special of a moment it was for Damar Hamlin to persevere and come up with an interception on MNF, knowing he went into cardiac arrest on his last MNF start.