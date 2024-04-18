 Skip navigation
Watch Now

PFT Draft: Biggest shoes to fill next season

April 18, 2024 09:20 AM
From Cam Jurgens stepping into Jason Kelce's role to Bills receivers hoping to fill the void from Stefon Diggs, Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline who has the biggest shoes to fill next season.
