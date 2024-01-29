Watch Now
Can Lions return to NFC Championship next year?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate the likelihood of the Lions making another run at the NFC Championship and what this loss means for Dan Campbell’s future in Detroit.
Simms: Chiefs ‘out-Ravened’ the Ravens in BAL
Simms: Chiefs ‘out-Ravened’ the Ravens in BAL
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shine a light on the Chiefs' defensive showing against the Ravens and explain how Steve Spagnuolo’s game plan held firm.
Ravens lacked discipline against the Chiefs
Ravens lacked discipline against the Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out moments the Ravens let their emotions get the best of them during the AFC Championship.
Johnson, Macdonald to interview for Commanders HC
Johnson, Macdonald to interview for Commanders HC
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the news that Ben Johnson and Mike Macdonald are now eligible to interview for head coach positions, including the Commanders.
Super Bowl LVIII features two ‘heavyweights’
Super Bowl LVIII features two ‘heavyweights’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms offer their first impressions for Super Bowl LVIII, which is a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, and describe why it’ll feel more “personal” between teams.
Shanahan has learned from previous experiences
Shanahan has learned from previous experiences
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore the value of experience, contrasting how Kyle Shanahan has learned from coming up short, while Dan Campbell’s decision making ultimately hindered the Lions.
Analyzing Campbell’s decision making vs. 49ers
Analyzing Campbell’s decision making vs. 49ers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why the Lions should’ve gone for the field goal to tie the game in the fourth quarter and how relying on analytics too much can cost a team the game.
Mahomes nears peak abilities physically, mentally
Mahomes nears peak abilities physically, mentally
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out what’s so special about Patrick Mahomes, why it’s important not to get “desensitized” and how the QB is nearing his absolute peak performance.
Chiefs ‘relished the moment’ against Ravens
Chiefs ‘relished the moment’ against Ravens
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline how the Chiefs have embraced their role as the non-favorites and used that against the Ravens.
Tucker ‘poked the bear’ in Mahomes during pregame
Tucker 'poked the bear' in Mahomes during pregame
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why Justin Tucker had no business being in the Chiefs warmup area ahead of the game and how it just gave Patrick Mahomes extra motivation.
49ers turning game around is ‘mark of a good team’
49ers turning game around is ‘mark of a good team’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the moment the Lions opened the door for the 49ers, how San Francisco became the aggressor in the second half and more.
Show me something: Championship Sunday
Show me something: Championship Sunday
Mike Florio and Peter King outline which players must step up in the Conference Championships, from Lamar Jackson to Deebo Samuel and more.