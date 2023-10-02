 Skip navigation
Change feels inevitable for struggling Patriots

October 2, 2023 09:24 AM
Following the worst loss of Bill Belichick’s career, Mike Florio and Chris Simms feel more and more confident that the Patriots could part with their head coach after this season.
