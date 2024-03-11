Watch Now
Chiefs ‘found the sweet spot’ for Jones
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through the five-year deal Chris Jones and the Chiefs agreed to and discuss why the DT deserves that level of compensation.
Jeudy to the Browns means ‘no excuses’ for Watson
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Broncos’ move to send Jerry Jeudy to the Browns in exchange for a 2024 fifth- and six-round pick, as well as what this means for Deshaun Watson.
LAC reportedly open to trade offers for veterans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect reports the Chargers would be willing to review offers for Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen.
Mayfield ‘rising again’ for new deal in Tampa Bay
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect why Baker Mayfield agreeing to a three-year deal in Tampa Bay was a smart move and how his play is trending upward again.
Unpacking Fields’ most likely landing spots
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why Justin Field’s options are limited if the Falcons don’t pull through for the QB.
Simms: Jones is ‘an insurance policy’ for Jags
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why there are limited options for QBs in the NFL at the moment, after the Patriots decided to trade Mac Jones to the Jaguars for a sixth-round draft pick.
Wilson will be a ‘breath of fresh air’ for Tomlin
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain how Russell Wilson’s attitude will rub off on the team in a positive way and why the Pittsburgh coaching staff could “unleash the old Russ.”
Wilson ‘can revive’ the Steelers locker room
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the news Russell Wilson plans to sign with the Steelers, including how his style of play is a “perfect fit” for Pittsburgh and why this puts Kenny Pickett on notice.
PFT Draft: Movies we watch once a year
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons reveal which movies they make an attempt to watch once a year.
Unauthorized Jerry Jones biography to be published
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss why often times, unauthorized biographies are more interesting and tell more of the full picture than authorized ones.
Mike Tyson to fight Jake Paul in boxing match
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explain why this fight at AT&T Stadium in July will bring together two different generations and look at the livestreaming component on Netflix.
Likelihood of Jets drafting a QB at No. 10 overall
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons assess how the Jets will plan to use their No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and make a case for why it could be valuable to draft and develop a QB.