Prescott has upper hand in contract conversations
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons weigh in on the state of Dak Prescott in Dallas, as well as CeeDee Lamb, and why there’s been so much interest in keeping the Cowboys in the news.
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons play “Take Your Pick” to discuss who they’d cast to play John Madden in a movie, which WR holding out/in is most likely to miss Week 1 and which veteran QB is in a better situation.
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
From Russell Wilson to Daniel Jones, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline which players they want to see a big performance out of in preseason Week 2.
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss Matt Milano’s tremendous impact on the field and what this means for the Bills, given the LB is hoping to return in December.
Mahomes addresses how Brown injury affects Chiefs
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons shed light on how the Chiefs won’t need to change their approach on offense too much and why there’s so much value in WRs who know what Patrick Mahomes wants.
Judon reportedly hasn’t agreed to new ATL deal
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline next steps for Matthew Judon in Atlanta and why this insinuates the Falcons expect him to play for $6.5 million.
49ers need Purdy to ascend in order to reach peak
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, discussing why San Francisco needs the third-year quarterback to continue his ascension in order to win a Super Bowl.
Mayo joked about joint practice fighting penalty
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons provide clarity on how Jerod Mayo was joking about making his starters play a preseason game and nonstarters not getting to play at all if they got into a joint practice fight.
How Simmons can be a difference-maker for Falcons
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine Justin Simmons’ skillset and how he can strengthen the Falcons, as well as why Patrick Mahomes will be thrilled to not play against him in the AFC West anymore.
How different will Giants’ offense look this year?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate how making Brian Daboll the play caller and adding Malik Nabers to the mix will give the Giants a fresh flair on offense.
Dissecting Maye’s mechanical weaknesses
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine where Drake Maye needs to improve his mechanics after seeing 25 snaps in preseason Week 2.
Sifting through the Patriots’ QB dynamic
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dissect Drake Maye’s composure from preseason Week 2, as well as address what the future holds for Jacoby Brissett and Bailey Zappe.