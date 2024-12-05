 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbengalscowboys_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bengals vs. Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Campbell ‘doesn’t give a crap’ about Gibbs’ photo

December 5, 2024 08:55 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms identify the ramifications of Jahmyr Gibbs posting a photo to social media with information on the Lions’ plays and indicate which sort of signals Detroit might have to change.
