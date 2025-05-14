 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_grabbag_250514.jpg
Grab Bag: NBA storylines turned NFL
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250514.jpg
Hendrickson says he won’t play without a new deal
nbc_pft_willandersonjr_250514.jpg
Anderson credits veterans for leadership growth

Other PFT Content

NFL: FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX - Eagles vs Chiefs
Eagles’ active slate of standalone games makes tush-push ban more likely
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Other PFT Content

Lions to have tougher road to playoffs in 2025

May 14, 2025 08:13 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into how the Lions will be against the elements next season, from having nine true road games to facing even stronger division opponents.

nbc_pft_grabbag_250514.jpg
07:43
Grab Bag: NBA storylines turned NFL
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250514.jpg
13:54
Hendrickson says he won’t play without a new deal
nbc_pft_willandersonjr_250514.jpg
07:05
Anderson credits veterans for leadership growth
nbc_pft_breakoutplayers_250514.jpg
11:55
PFT Draft: Potential 2025 breakout stars
nbc_pft_jamesonwilliams_250514.jpg
10:01
Morton anticipates ‘breakout year’ for Williams
nbc_pft_internationalgames_250514.jpg
05:31
Inside historic seven-game international NFL slate
nbc_pft_chiefsthanksgiving_250514.jpg
07:49
Chiefs to take on Cowboys on Thanksgiving
nbc_pft_johnmorton_250514.jpg
07:28
Morton ‘not changing much’ as new Lions OC
nbc_fnia_willandersonintv_250513.jpg
10:14
Anderson: Texans D-line a group of ‘alpha dogs’
nbc_fnia_fillintheblank_250513.jpg
11:04
Fill in the blank: Best man CB, edge rusher in NFL
nbc_pft_week1rookies_250513.jpg
06:47
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_camward_250513.jpg
04:49
Ward’s mechanics won’t need any dramatic changes
nbc_pft_macjones_250513.jpg
06:20
49ers have confidence Jones can be NFL starter
nbc_pft_travishunter_250513.jpg
04:15
How Jags are splitting Hunter’s workload so far
nbc_pft_masongraham_250513.jpg
02:30
Graham vomited during day two of rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_dealconfidence_250513.jpg
06:46
Scale of 1-10: Doing deals before training camp
nbc_pft_week10mnf_250513.jpg
04:11
Eagles-Packers to square off on MNF in Week 10
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250513.jpg
15:13
CIN has ‘nothing to stand on’ in Hendrickson issue
nbc_pft_fewestprimetimegames_250513.jpg
01:58
How bad teams benefit from consistent scheduling
nbc_pft_2025schedule_250513.jpg
17:51
Kickoff, Christmas night among 2025 games revealed
nbc_roto_derekcarr_250512.jpg
01:21
Carr’s retirement opens the door for Shough
nbc_csu_brownsqbroom_250512.jpg
11:30
Evaluating Sanders’ motivation amid QB competition
nbc_csu_saintsqbroom_250512.jpg
10:07
Saints don’t have ‘proven commodity’ in QB room
brian.jpg
10:20
Cowboys to start ‘new era’ against Eagles
nbc_csu_derekcarr_250512.jpg
08:27
Carr’s NFL career arc ‘rare’ for a starting QB
nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
03:37
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
03:09
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
nbc_pft_steelersreceiverdepth_250512.jpg
02:45
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers’ receivers
nbc_pft_omarkhan_250512.jpg
03:39
Khan wanted ‘fresh start’ for Pickens, Steelers
nbc_pft_jaxsondartgiants_250512.jpg
04:02
Dart ready to earn opportunity to start

