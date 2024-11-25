 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_commtexans_241125.jpg
Commanders, Texans lose Week 12 divisional battles
sae.jpg
Assessing Barkley’s MVP case after SNF eruption
nbc_pft_vikingbears_241125.jpg
Vikings gave Bears too many chances in Week 12 win

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
nbc_pft_commtexans_241125.jpg
Commanders, Texans lose Week 12 divisional battles
sae.jpg
Assessing Barkley’s MVP case after SNF eruption
nbc_pft_vikingbears_241125.jpg
Vikings gave Bears too many chances in Week 12 win

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Lions need games that build toughness for playoffs

November 25, 2024 08:35 AM
Detroit has outclassed opponents and run up scores, but PFT lays out why the Lions will need to face stiffer competition in matchups that make them "battle tested' for the playoffs.
nbc_pft_commtexans_241125.jpg
9:24
Commanders, Texans lose Week 12 divisional battles
sae.jpg
9:13
Assessing Barkley’s MVP case after SNF eruption
nbc_pft_vikingbears_241125.jpg
10:44
Vikings gave Bears too many chances in Week 12 win
nbc_pft_eagles_241125.jpg
3:24
Eagles, Lions on ‘crash course’ for NFC title game
nbc_pft_saqbpart2_241125.jpg
5:16
Barkley leading NFL’s running back resurgence
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241125.jpg
2:41
Lamar, Ravens will face test vs. Chargers’ defense
nbc_simms_hyundaiheadlines_241125.jpg
10:48
Give Me The Headline: KC beats CAR ‘by a whisker’
nbc_simms_azsea_241124.jpg
7:53
Seahawks’ defense impresses vs. Cardinals
nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
9:15
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
2:46
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
7:19
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment
nbc_pft_winstonconvo_241124.jpg
13:11
Winston ‘embracing every moment’ as leader for CLE
