Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Haslam reveals how Browns picked Sanders in Rd. 5
Analyzing 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class
Hendrickson ends holdout, reports to training camp
Other PFT Content
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Haslam reveals how Browns picked Sanders in Rd. 5
Analyzing 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class
Hendrickson ends holdout, reports to training camp
Other PFT Content
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Analyzing 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class
July 30, 2025 08:14 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into the four members of the 2025 class: Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Antonio Gates and Sterling Sharpe.
Related Videos
07:16
Haslam reveals how Browns picked Sanders in Rd. 5
10:37
Hendrickson ends holdout, reports to training camp
05:48
Goodell addresses shooting at NFL building
05:55
AFC feels more ‘open’ with teams eyeing Chiefs
04:12
First-round pick Hampton to make debut in HOF game
05:08
Lance is ‘fighting for his NFL career’ in HOF game
08:31
Irving, Nacua, Hunter among ‘Ride or Die’ pitches
03:51
Chubb has ‘real opportunity’ with Mixon sidelined
08:52
Texans’ Collins a ‘strong’ ‘Ride or Die’ candidate
09:23
How Jeanty, Achane stack up in ‘Ride or Die’ race
04:43
Bears’ Williams can ‘easily’ make big jump in 2025
06:29
Hampton’s ‘Ride or Die’ case clouded by Harris
01:50
Berry unpacks ‘Ride or Die’ selection process
02:12
NFL regular-season receptions leader value bets
02:37
NFL preseason betting: Focus on historical trends
01:52
Caution with CAR despite ‘good vibes’ on offense
11:47
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
03:35
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
02:48
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’
01:38
DAL avoids worst-case scenario with Guyton injury
02:51
Florio: Browns ‘chronically irrational’ team
03:33
Where Winston fits into Giants’ QB situation
03:08
What Sutton’s extension means for McLaurin
04:37
Titans release Burks after challenging run
05:43
What’s next for Patterson after Steelers cut him?
11:30
Deion ‘isn’t stepping down, he’s stepping up’
14:15
Teammate reportedly filed Wilkins H.R. complaint
14:23
Harbaugh sees Herbert at ‘highest level’ as a QB
19:20
Shooting occurs at building NFL is headquartered
01:09
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury
Latest Clips
06:22
Alexy sets new American record in 100m freestyle
08:43
O’Callaghan makes it look easy in 200m freestyle
09:20
Jaouadi surprises in men’s 800m freestyle
01:26
Childress, Almirola react to Hill’s actions at IMS
05:34
Fitzpatrick not having the season he wants
10:17
Korda, Ko talk about pressure at AIG Women’s Open
09:21
Heat is on for players ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs
01:32
Sutton, Broncos agree to four-year, $92M extension
01:25
What Burks’ release means for Titans pass catchers
01:52
Misiorowski ‘not at risk’ of being shut down
01:56
Tigers pitchers to target following Olson’s injury
01:30
Lugo off trade market after extension with Royals
06:34
White and Barbaree Jr join sub-60 club in Ottawa
03:08
Will Hill lose Dolphins captaincy?
05:54
Race to FEC playoffs enters crunch time at Wyndham
02:19
Messi, Inter Miami ‘chose one path’ to ban
05:54
Patrick: 2025-2026 will be Doncic’s biggest year
12:27
Ward is ‘clear and obvious’ Titans starting QB
11:46
Nichols: Simply put, Woad ‘wants to be the best’
27:45
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 4
01:19
Should Herbert run more for the Chargers?
01:18
Gray ‘strong case’ for WNBA Most Improved Player
01:41
Take the over in the Aces’ showdown with Sparks
01:22
Jefferson, Watt among ‘most unlosable’ NFL players
06:26
Exchange with Manfred ‘embarrassing’ for Harper
03:31
Deion reveals he is cancer-free after surgery
06:27
U.S.’ 1st men’s diving medal at worlds since 2015
07:33
Elendt upsets Douglass in 100m breaststroke
06:41
Weinstein swims to top time in 200m free semis
04:08
Ledecky’s medal ceremony from 1500m freestyle
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue