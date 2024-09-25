Watch Now
Florio: Cowboys are ‘cheap, short-sighted’
Mike Florio and Michael Holley offer up examples of how the Cowboys haven’t been willing to put their money where their mouth is.
Jones feels the Cowboys are ‘in a soft spot’
Mike Florio and Michael Holley outline why the Cowboys look like they aren’t physically up to the test so far this season.
Is Jerry taking blame to protect Stephen Jones?
Mike Florio and Michael Holley question if Stephen Jones should’ve taken more action and if Jerry Jones is taking the blame instead, because he knows there won’t be repercussions.
Holley: Everything wrong with DAL links to Jones
Mike Florio and Michael Holley evaluate how much of the Cowboys’ struggles are Jerry Jones’ fault and why it’s easy to take responsibility when there’s no accountability.
Daniels proves he is ‘the real deal’ vs. Bengals
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty unpack how Jayden Daniels has shown growth in the first few weeks of the season and reached new heights against the Bengals.
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty play a round of “Fill in the Blank” to evaluate Andy Dalton’s performance in Week 3 and weigh in on how the Steelers should proceed with their QB situation.
Examining McLaurin’s ‘superhuman catch’
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty spell out why there aren’t many people who can do what Terry McLaurin did and why it's important to review catches in real-time speed.
Injury updates: Darnold, Hargrave, McCaffrey
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty rip through the latest with Sam Darnold, who is expected to start Week 4, Javon Hargrave, who’s likely out for the year, and Christian McCaffrey, who will see a German specialist.
Bengals’ D couldn’t back up Taylor-Britt’s remarks
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty shed light on why the Bengals needed to stand on business after Cam Taylor-Britt called the Commanders’ offense a “college offense” and how they came up short.
PFT Draft: Biggest statement-makers in Week 3
From Aaron Rodgers to Sam Darnold, Mike Florio and Devin McCourty reveal which players made a statement in Week 3.
McCourty, Florio ‘hate’ overlapping MNF games
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss the challenge of zeroing in on two games in one night, when Monday Night Football usually is an opportunity to fully focus on one game.
Bengals couldn’t get a stop vs. the Commanders
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss where the Bengals came up short in Week 3 against the Commanders and why Cincinnati needs to get a win immediately.