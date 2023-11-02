 Skip navigation
Falcons 'thread the needle' starting Heinicke

November 2, 2023 08:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the complex situation in Atlanta, because at some point, Desmond Ridder will be at 100% again and they’ll have to make a hard decision at QB.
