Fanatics sues Harrison Jr. for breach of contract
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into the legal components of the situation between Fanatics and Marvin Harrison Jr. and spell out potential implications for both parties.
PFT Draft: Who needs to break through this season?
From Justin Herbert to Deshaun Watson, Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out which players, coaches and teams need to have a big year.
Honoring the legacy of Jim Otto
Mike Florio and Chris Simms pay tribute to Jim Otto, after the Pro Football Hall of Fame center died at 86.
Simms provides insight on ‘Throwbacks’ QB tier
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio how Joe Flacco's ability to thrive when thrust into the fray landed him No. 37 on Chris Simms' 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown, as well as where Jacoby Brissett stands in New England.
Will Dak get an extension done before season?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess if Dak Prescott is capable of leading the Cowboys to a Super Bowl and how his situation compares to Jared Goff.
Likelihood of Lawrence getting extension this year
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if it's in the Jaguars' best interest to get a deal done now, before Trevor Lawrence could ask for more after this season.
Stafford can draw the line in the sand with OTAs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline how the only leverage Matthew Stafford has over the Rams is not attending OTAs, given he reportedly wants more guaranteed money beyond 2024.
Where Tua stands with Dolphins entering OTAs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate the chances of Tua Tagovailoa being fully engaged at the Dolphins' OTAs, after reportedly being absent for most of Miami's offseason work.
Tua reportedly misses most of MIA’s voluntary OTAs
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons shed light on how not attending voluntary OTAs is one of the only ways a player can exert leverage on a team.
Flores to participate in Coach Accelerator Program
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss how Brian Flores participating in this program will give the league even fewer excuses, as well as why if a team eventually does hire him, expect pushback.
Lamar cracks Forbes’ Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons sift through all the names on the Forbes' 2024 Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes list and explore why Lamar Jackson is the only NFL player.
Do Christmas games add to need for a second bye?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine the Christmas Day plans for 2024 and 2025 and spell out why there is a need for two bye weeks, given the number of standalone games on the docket.