Florio, King discuss Burrow's record contract

September 8, 2023 08:54 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King break down Joe Burrow's record contract extension, how it impacts Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, and whether Burrow is fully healthy and ready to take on Cleveland in Week 1.
