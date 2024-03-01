 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Travis is getting 'stronger' each day after injury

March 1, 2024 09:42 AM
Jordan Travis chats with Mike Florio and Chris Simms about dealing with his late-season injury, the strength in Florida State's defense this year and more.
Up Next
nbc_pft_jonathanbrooksv2_240301.jpg
9:57
Texas was first team to ‘believe’ in RB Brooks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_blake_240301__769705.jpg
10:10
Why Corum ‘called his shot’ about a National title
Now Playing
nbc_pft_frankcore_240301.jpg
10:23
Gore Jr. embraces his NFL heritage
Now Playing
nbc_pft_braelonallen_240301__129896.jpg
10:13
Allen plays RB with a ‘defensive mindset’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_williams_240301.jpg
9:31
How swimming helped Williams’ throwing abilities
Now Playing
nbc_pft_romeodunze_240301__854401.jpg
8:40
Odunze is testing at Combine to be ‘number one’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_maliknabers_240301.jpg
7:40
Nabers’ strength is getting open vs. ‘any DB’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_marvinharrison_240301.jpg
12:26
Harrison Jr. not doing scheduled media at Combine
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bonix_interview_240301.jpg
10:04
Nix believes his arm strength is being undervalued
Now Playing
USATSI_22501293.jpg
4:24
Is NFL overcorrecting with new grounding proposal?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jaydendaniels_240301__557448.jpg
11:51
Daniels focused on not being ‘too good to learn’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_drake_240301.jpg
8:47
Maye tells how Brown got him to decommit from Bama
Now Playing