How experience at WR helped Gardner develop as CB

February 8, 2024 03:35 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Sauce Gardner to explain what the Jets need to do next season, how Robert Saleh pushes him to be better, how Aaron Rodgers helped the team while injured and more.
