Watch Now
Inside Lions’ creative, old-school offensive blend
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into what the Lions are innovating on offense, including a direct snap between Jared Goff’s legs, a reverse flea-flicker and more.
Up Next
Adams ‘frustrated’ with double team coverage
Adams 'frustrated' with double team coverage
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Green Bay Packers' double-team strategy against Raiders' Davante Adams.
Jets lose key offensive line piece in Vera-Tucker
Jets lose key offensive line piece in Vera-Tucker
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what losing Alijah Vera-Tucker means for the Jets, after the RT tore his Achilles in Week 5.
How will Bills adapt without Milano, Jones?
How will Bills adapt without Milano, Jones?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out why the Bills will be a different football team without Matt Milano, who has a leg injury, and DaQuan Jones, who has a pectoral injury.
Achane reportedly expected to miss multiple weeks
Achane reportedly expected to miss multiple weeks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate how the Dolphins will fare without De’Von Achane, after the RB sustained a knee injury in Week 5 and reportedly could miss several weeks.
LaFleur: Packers are ‘searching for answers’
LaFleur: Packers are ‘searching for answers’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Matt LaFleur’s evaluation of where the Packers stand entering their bye week and map out why if they don’t figure out what’s not working now, they’ll have to do it on the fly.
Three INTs vs. Raiders show Love ‘has regressed’
Three INTs vs. Raiders show Love ‘has regressed’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how Jordan Love has taken notable steps backwards the last few weeks, after the Raiders outplayed the Packers in Week 5.
Jimmy G ‘bailed out by the defense’ vs. Packers
Jimmy G ‘bailed out by the defense’ vs. Packers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t earned the “love fest” he received on MNF against the Packers and weigh in on where he fits into the QB picture in the NFL right now.
Jefferson reportedly on IR is chance for Addison
Jefferson reportedly on IR is chance for Addison
The Vikings reportedly plan to put Justin Jefferson on IR due to a hamstring injury, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to question why they haven't locked the WR into a long-term deal.
Belichick has failed to ‘evolve to modern-day NFL’
Belichick has failed to 'evolve to modern-day NFL'
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the root of Bill Belichick’s recent shortcomings, particularly last season, as well as note why his demeanor and relationship with the media isn’t helping his case.
Peters’ horse collar tackle ‘palpably unfair act’?
Peters’ horse collar tackle ‘palpably unfair act’?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms do a deep dive on Marcus Peters’ horse collar tackle that stopped Christian Watson from a TD and evaluate if it should be considered a “palpably unfair act” that warrants a conversation.
Week 5 superlatives: Fins offense on historic pace
Week 5 superlatives: Fins offense on historic pace
Mike Florio and Chris Simms pick their superlatives for the fifth week of the NFL season, from the Dolphins' record-setting offense and Ja’Marr Chase’s 3-TD eruption against the Cardinals.