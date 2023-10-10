 Skip navigation
Inside Lions’ creative, old-school offensive blend

October 10, 2023 09:21 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into what the Lions are innovating on offense, including a direct snap between Jared Goff’s legs, a reverse flea-flicker and more.
