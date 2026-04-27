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Watch Now
Harbaugh addresses Nabers’ comments on Reese pick
April 27, 2026 09:32 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss John Harbaugh’s comments regarding Malik Nabers’ reaction to the Giants selecting Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese.
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