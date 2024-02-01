 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Johnson says there’s ‘unfinished business’ in DET

February 1, 2024 08:56 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why Ben Johnson is one of the most important pieces to the Lions’ success.
Up Next
nbc_pft_hafleypackers_240201.jpg
9:46
Hafley is ‘outside the box hire’ by the Packers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_seamacdonald_240201.jpg
14:24
Macdonald has ‘tremendous potential’ as Seattle HC
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jonesdak_240201.jpg
4:51
Why Prescott holds all the cards in Dallas
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nflglobalmarketing_240201.jpg
11:27
Franchises becoming status mark for ‘ultra-wealth’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_titans_240201__107856.jpg
2:37
Titans reportedly to hire Wilson as new DC
Now Playing
nbc_pft_commander_240201.jpg
19:26
How Commanders should approach final HC vacancy
Now Playing
nbc_simms_draftkingsmvpodds_240131.jpg
2:58
QBs lead SB MVP odds, but plenty of ‘dark horses’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lionsoffense_v2_240131.jpg
7:34
How Chiefs can take page out of Lions book vs. SF
Now Playing
nbc_simms_awsmahomes_240131.jpg
3:54
Chiefs, Mahomes effective in screen game vs. BAL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_harbaughcontract_240131.jpg
1:08
Source: Harbaugh to get $16M per year from LAC
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brockpurdy_240131.jpg
7:47
Where does Purdy fit into top QB picture?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bradypurdy_240131_001.jpg
8:48
Brady knows Purdy has ‘a chip on his shoulder’
Now Playing