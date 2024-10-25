Watch Now
Hopkins a 'home run' addition for Chiefs
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison both love the Chiefs landing DeAndre Hopkins, agreeing that the "spark" he provides will elevate the team's offense.
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison preview the NFL Week 8 clash between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears, two teams that are showing the value of a good young quarterback.
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?
Rodney Harrison says the Cowboys offering practice facility tours is a distraction to the team and its culture, and Mike Florio says the players are "stuck" because Jerry Jones will make the decisions for himself.
Rams continue upward trajectory by beating Vikings
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison react to the Rams' Thursday night win against an off-kilter Minnesota Vikings, which saw Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford help Los Angeles quiet the Cooper Kupp trade rumors.
49ers can capitalize on vulnerable Cowboys on SNF
The Dallas Cowboys' season is teetering ahead of their NFL Week 8 Sunday Night Football bout with the San Francisco 49ers, which gives the latter a chance to get back on track.
Mayo calling players ‘soft’ sends team bad message
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison say that New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo calling his players soft sends a bad message to his team and hurts relationships going forward.
Lions, Dolphins, Texans lead NFL Week 8 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down their picks for NFL Week 8, including the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans and more.
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down who will take the victory between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders, agreeing that the result hinges largely on whether Jayden Daniels plays.
NFL Week 8 preview: Giants vs. Steelers
Simms isn't looking past the Giants on Monday night, but their offensive struggles have him and Florio going with the Steelers in Week 8.
NFL Week 8 preview: Cowboys vs. 49ers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers and discuss why the team who loses this game is in danger of missing the playoffs.
NFL Week 8 preview: Saints vs. Chargers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are both taking the Chargers coming off a short week to smother an injury-hampered Saints squad despite New Orleans' three extra days of rest.
NFL Week 8 preview: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
Simms and Florio both think it'll be close, but they disagree on whether the Buccaneers will take down the Falcons without Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.