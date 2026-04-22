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nbc_pft_mougey_bailey_260422.jpg
Why did Jets cancel pre-draft visit with Bailey?
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Will Jets select Reese or Bailey at No. 2?
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Is Love the best pick for the Cardinals?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
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Chiefs need to ‘be careful’ with Mahomes

April 22, 2026 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Patrick Mahomes’ recovery from a torn ACL and examine how the Chiefs will handle the star quarterback’s return this offseason.

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