Brady being a LV owner is a conflict of interest
Given owners have approved Tom Brady’s bid to buy a minority stake of the Raiders, Mike Florio and Michael Holley take a deep dive into how it’ll be a balancing act as a broadcaster.
Jones lashes out at radio hosts after Cowboys loss
Mike Florio and Michael Holley sift through Jerry Jones’ remarks and spell out why they feel he was out of line.
Wilson is ‘under consideration’ to start Week 7
Mike Florio and Michael Holley outline the stakes for what could be Russell Wilson’s first start of the season on Sunday Night Football against the Jets.
Jets experienced fallout of firing HC midseason
Mike Florio and Michael Holley explain why they don’t blame Jeff Ulbrich for coming up short while trying to be both a head coach and defensive coordinator in Week 6.
How Jets’ odds shifted after Adams trade
Mike Florio and Michael Holley take a look at the odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for the Jets now that they’ve added Davante Adams to their roster.
PFT Power Rankings: Lions dethrone Chiefs at No. 1
Mike Florio explains to Michael Holley how the Lions overtook the undefeated Chiefs, why the Vikings landed No. 3 and why the Bills round out the top 10.
Does Saleh firing give Rodgers a ‘free pass’?
Should the Jets continue to struggle, Mike Florio and Michael Holley evaluate if Aaron Rodgers' excuse of having his head coach fired five weeks into the season will get him off the hook.
The stronger move: Cooper to BUF or Adams to NYJ?
Mike Florio and Michael Holley compare and contrast the Davante Adams to the Jets trade and the Amari Cooper to the Bills trade.
Holley: Rodgers has strange idea of accountability
Mike Florio and Michael Holley spell out why Aaron Rodgers should’ve taken accountability and said he underthrew the ball instead of criticizing Mike Williams.
Bills make strong counter move with Cooper trade
Mike Florio and Michael Holley unpack the details of the Bills’ trade for Amari Cooper and commend the Bills for changing their previous philosophy about not needing a No. 1 receiver.
Examining Rodgers’ dynamic with Adams
Mike Florio and Michael Holley take a deep dive on how Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams’ relationship has evolved over the years and what it’d be like to have to tiptoe around a friend.
What Adams trade means for Wilson, Lazard
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss how Aaron Rodgers will approach his WRs with Davante Adams in the picture, as well as why this trade is good news for Haason Reddick.