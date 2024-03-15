Watch Now
Chargers trade ‘foundational piece’ Allen to Bears
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explain why they’re surprised the Chargers were willing to trade away Keenan Allen for a fourth-round pick and question who L.A. will target at WR.
Brown can be ‘explosive’ with the Chiefs
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explore how Hollywood Brown’s speed will be an asset with the Chiefs and spell out why Kadarius Toney wasn’t able to live up to expectations.
Analyzing how far Chargers can go with Harbaugh
Mike Florio and Charean Williams dive into what impact Jim Harbaugh will have with the Chargers, especially with Justin Herbert’s potential.
PFT Draft: Most intriguing free agents remaining
From Tyron Smith to D.J. Reader, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which available free agents they're keeping a close eye on.
Rudolph’s contract with Titans will be telling
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore the Titans’ move to bring in Mason Rudolph on a reported one-year deal and explain why his contract will be an indication of how Tennessee views him compared to Malik Willis.
NFL teams submit latest rule proposals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the recent rule proposals, which include a third challenge if either of the first two are successful, an onside kick alternative, bumping back the trade deadline and more.
Titans ‘pulled a fast one’ on Jags for Ridley
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Calvin Ridley will help former his NFC South rival Tennessee, after reportedly agreeing to a four-year deal with the Titans.
Rodgers’ conspiracies under political microscope
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Aaron Rodgers’ tendency to embrace conspiracy theories, such as with 9/11 and Sandy Hook, could be problematic in his potential to be a VP candidate.
Free Agency Grab Bag: Ravens, 49ers, backup QBs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rate how concerning the Ravens’ departures are, weigh in on the 49ers front seven now compared to last week and name which backup QB who signed for under $10 million doesn’t belong.
Did Falcons cross tampering line with Cousins?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if the NFL will take action after Kirk Cousins admitted to direct communication with the Falcons during the negotiating period.
Eagles deny Roseman, Barkley made direct contact
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack if Howie Roseman and Saquon Barkley sparked a tampering violation by having direct contact during the negotiation window and compare it to the Kirk Cousins and Atlanta situation.
Cousins provides insight on timeline for recovery
Kirk Cousins hopes to be “full speed” by the end of the Falcons offseason program, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to question if the QB will continue to take Tuesdays off or if he’ll go all in.