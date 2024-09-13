 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?
nbc_pft_tuasdecision_240913.jpg
Tua faces decision on whether to keep playing

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

September 13, 2024 08:16 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley react to Mike McDaniel’s comments on Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion and wonder if the NFL could take measures to prevent similar stories in the future.
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
2:09
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_tuasdecision_240913.jpg
14:03
Tua faces decision on whether to keep playing
nbc_pft_tuainjury_240913.jpg
8:23
How will Tua, Dolphins proceed after concussion?
nbc_simms_bestbetsv2_240912.jpg
1:22
Jaguars, Chiefs headline NFL Week 2 best bets
nbc_simms_sfvsmin_240912.jpg
4:01
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings
nbc_simms_clevsjax_240912.jpg
2:51
Week 2 preview: Browns vs. Jaguars
nbc_simms_indvsgb_240912.jpg
4:39
Week 2 preview: Colts vs. Packers
nbc_simms_atlantaphilly_240912.jpg
3:05
Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Eagles
nbc_simms_lararizona_240912.jpg
2:05
Week 2 preview: Rams vs. Cardinals
nbc_simms_tbvsdetv2_240912.jpg
4:56
Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
nbc_simms_cincykansascity_240912.jpg
1:48
Week 2 preview: Bengals vs. Chiefs
nbc_simms_pittsburghdenver_240612_1920x1080.jpg
1:40
Week 2 preview: Steelers vs. Broncos
