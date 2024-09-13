Watch Now
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?
Mike Florio and Michael Holley react to Mike McDaniel’s comments on Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion and wonder if the NFL could take measures to prevent similar stories in the future.
Up Next
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
Mike Florio and Michael Holley draft the players who need to show something during Week 2 of the NFL season.
Tua faces decision on whether to keep playing
Tua faces decision on whether to keep playing
Tua Tagovailoa’s latest head injury raises difficult questions about the worth of continuing to play football after multiple concussions.
How will Tua, Dolphins proceed after concussion?
How will Tua, Dolphins proceed after concussion?
Mike Florio and Michael Holley unpack the practical effects of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion given the Dolphins quarterback’s history with head injuries.
Jaguars, Chiefs headline NFL Week 2 best bets
Jaguars, Chiefs headline NFL Week 2 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss their best bets for Week 2 of the NFL season, breaking down why they like the Chiefs, Jaguars and Ravens to cover.
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they expect the Vikings to keep things close against the 49ers in Week 2, breaking down the key matchups across both sides of the ball.
Week 2 preview: Browns vs. Jaguars
Week 2 preview: Browns vs. Jaguars
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview an important game for the winless Browns and Jaguars, and explain how the Jacksonville defense will lead the team to a win vs. a struggling Browns offense.
Week 2 preview: Colts vs. Packers
Week 2 preview: Colts vs. Packers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Indianapolis Colts' matchup against the Green Bay Packers, where the Colts are favored heading into the weekend against a Packers team that will likely be without Jordan Love.
Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Eagles
Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Eagles
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Week 2 Monday Night Football tilt between the Falcons and Eagles in Philadelphia, both believing that the Eagles at home on extra rest will have the advantage.
Week 2 preview: Rams vs. Cardinals
Week 2 preview: Rams vs. Cardinals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if the Cardinals can hold strong against the Rams in Week 2 or if Los Angeles will be able to overcome injuries and get back on track.
Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess if the Bucs can go into Ford Field and defeat the Lions in Week 2, after Detroit narrowly beat a banged-up Rams roster last week.
Week 2 preview: Bengals vs. Chiefs
Week 2 preview: Bengals vs. Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the Bengals will bounce back from an unexpected loss to the Patriots and if the Chiefs can continue their momentum in Week 2.