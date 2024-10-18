 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

October 18, 2024 08:19 AM
Fresh off their bye week with a home divisional matchup on tap, PFT debates if the Vikings can keep things going and remain unbeaten against the Lions in Week 7.
nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
3:06
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
4:33
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_kamarasaints_241018.jpg
11:02
Saints must consider future after falling to 2-5
nbc_pft_broncosangle_241018.jpg
10:43
Broncos remain ‘in the mix’ after win over Saints
nbc_pft_fields_241018.jpg
15:39
Wilson starting could ‘destroy’ Fields’ confidence
nbc_pft_twobyecomo_241018.jpg
5:43
Harrison: NFL seasons should include two bye weeks
5:13
'Father of Mine' approved by WV DOC
5:13
‘Father of Mine’ approved by WV DOC
nbc_csu_bestbets_241017.jpg
1:57
Bills, Jets, Lions lead NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_balvstb_241017.jpg
2:37
NFL Week 7 preview: Ravens vs. Buccaneers
nbc_csu_lacvsari_241017.jpg
1:11
NFL Week 7 preview: Chargers vs. Cardinals
nbc_csu_nyjvspit_241017.jpg
2:45
NFL Week 7 preview: Jets vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_kcvssf_241017.jpg
5:17
NFL Week 7 preview: Chiefs vs. 49ers
