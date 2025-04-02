 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parcells_250402.jpg
Patriots to induct Parcells into team’s HOF
nbc_pft_newrules_250402.jpg
New NFL rules for 2025 season explained
nbc_pft_lionsproposal_250402.jpg
NFL tables Lions’ playoff seeding proposal

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parcells_250402.jpg
Patriots to induct Parcells into team’s HOF
nbc_pft_newrules_250402.jpg
New NFL rules for 2025 season explained
nbc_pft_lionsproposal_250402.jpg
NFL tables Lions’ playoff seeding proposal

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Patriots to induct Parcells into team's HOF

April 2, 2025 09:16 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the news Bill Parcells will be be entering the Patriots' Hall of Fame and recall his career in New England.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_newrules_250402.jpg
03:31
New NFL rules for 2025 season explained
nbc_pft_lionsproposal_250402.jpg
01:29
NFL tables Lions’ playoff seeding proposal
nbc_pft_parsonscontract_250402.jpg
06:53
DAL has ulterior motif with reported Parsons offer
nbc_pft_rodgersvikings_250402.jpg
04:14
O’Connell clarifies Rodgers reached out to Vikings
nbc_pft_pushvskickoff_250402.jpg
02:21
Comparing safety of tush push to dynamic kickoff
nbc_pft_jonesonparsons_250402.jpg
08:45
Jones wanted to do Parsons’ deal without his agent
nbc_pft_goodellstance_250402.jpg
06:23
Where Goodell stands on proposed tush push ban
nbc_pft_teamsusingsafety_250402.jpg
14:42
Teams citing safety to ban play they can’t stop
nbc_pft_preventingpush_250402.jpg
04:20
Prohibiting an immediate push is ‘a half measure’
nbc_pft_pushingandpulling_250402.jpg
05:54
NFL to consider prohibiting pushing and pulling
nbc_pft_tushpushtabled_250402.jpg
08:28
Did Packers ‘light the fuse’ for tush push ban?
nbc_roto_breecehall_250401.jpg
01:16
Jets’ Hall will have backfield competition in 2025
nbc_roto_goedert_250401.jpg
01:17
Goedert reportedly could be traded during draft
nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_250401.jpg
05:46
Johnson calls his NFLPA grade F ‘totally bogus’
nbc_pft_reichtostanford_250401.jpg
01:51
Stanford hires Reich as interim head coach
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250401.jpg
08:03
Cousins has made ATL aware he wants to be starter
nbc_pft_rodgesanddk_250401.jpg
04:08
Rodgers-Metcalf throwing session points to PIT
nbc_pft_briandaboll_250401.jpg
06:01
Giants could turn to Hunter at No. 3
nbc_pft_tushpush_250401.jpg
17:14
Language is most important part for tush push ban
nbc_pft_kevinwarren_250401.jpg
23:31
Johnson sold Warren 10 minutes into his interview
nbc_pft_watsonmistake_250401.jpg
09:08
Browns owner Haslam admits mistake with Watson
nbc_pft_cletradepick_copy.jpg
04:14
Browns should trade down to maximize draft picks
nbc_pft_giantspick_250401.jpg
08:23
Giants can go any position with No. 3 draft pick
nbc_bte_coltsqbs_250331.jpg
01:12
Richardson and Jones will split first-team reps
nbc_pft_chrisballard_250331.jpg
15:31
Ballard hopeful competition elevates Colts QBs
nbc_pft_bradholmes_250331.jpg
17:20
Holmes: Lions will always be ‘built on grit’
nbc_pft_mcvayint_250331.jpg
13:00
McVay feels ‘rejuvenated’ with Rams
thursdaygames.jpg
04:18
NFL considers change for moving games to TNF
nbc_pft_18games_250331.jpg
01:10
NFL owners will discuss 18-game game season
nbc_pft_playoffseeding_250331.jpg
01:53
Payton stands by importance of winning division

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_pereiraintv_250401.jpg
03:48
Pereira describes ‘emotional’ win over West Ham
nbc_pl_merseysidedisc_250401.jpg
02:09
How will Everton approach showdown with Liverpool?
nbc_pl_nfmanurecap_250401.jpg
02:08
Forest’s dream continues after beating Man United
nbc_pl_update_250401.jpg
12:30
PL Update: Forest edge past Man United
nbc_pl_potterintv_250401.jpg
01:36
Potter: West Ham ‘need to do better’
nbc_pl_riceintv_250401.jpg
01:12
Rice describes Saka’s ‘special’ return for Arsenal
nbc_pl_munnfo_250401.jpg
09:39
Extended HLs: Forest v. Man United Matchweek 30
nbc_golf_asterisk_250401.jpg
05:06
History backing Talley, atop her game at Augusta
nbc_pl_wolwhu_250401.jpg
07:26
Extended HLs: Wolves v. West Ham Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_arsful_250401.jpg
10:13
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Fulham Matchweek 30
nbc_golf_lottie_250401.jpg
04:35
Woad taking extra attention in stride at Augusta
nbc_golf_anwav2_250401.jpg
04:45
Malixi WDs from Augusta National Women’s Amateur
nbc_pl_arsgoal2v2_250401.jpg
01:40
Martinelli’s flick finds Saka to make it 2-0
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250401.jpg
56
Muniz pulls one back for Fulham against Arsenal
deegan_beaumer.jpg
13:55
Supercross 2025: Seattle biggest moments
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250401.jpg
01:19
Merino’s effort gives Arsenal lead v. Fulham
nbc_pl_nfogoal1v2_250401.jpg
01:20
Elanga’s breathtaking run gives Forest lead
nbc_pl_strandlarsengoal_250401.jpg
01:15
Strand Larsen blasts Wolves in front of West Ham
nbc_cbb_secdominance_250401.jpg
08:39
Does SEC need a title to validate dominant season?
nbc_cbb_chalkfinalfour_250401.jpg
04:58
Dominance of 1-seeds sets up special Final Four
nbc_cbb_dukevfield_250401.jpg
05:45
Why Duke is a ‘cut above the rest’ in NCAA Tourney
morant_jenkins.jpg
06:20
Grizzlies firing HC Jenkins is ‘mind blowing’
nbc_pl_haalandinjury_250401.jpg
01:22
How will Manchester City handle loss of Haaland?
nbc_roto_harrington_250401.jpg
01:48
Pirates calling up Harrington for MLB debut
nbc_roto_profar_250401.jpg
01:35
Names to watch with Profar suspended for 80 games
nbc_roto_torpedobat_250401.jpg
01:47
Examining the emergence of ‘torpedo bats’ in MLB
nbc_golf_billyhorschel_250401.jpg
15:07
Horschel: ‘Had a blast’ at TGL, happy with buy-in
nbc_golf_burkoanwa_250401.jpg
06:51
How the Augusta National Women’s Amateur took off
nbc_dlb_camwardcompare_250401.jpg
04:39
Are expectations for Ward getting overblown?
nbc_dlb_bantushpush_250401.jpg
02:19
Potential ripple effects of a tush push ban