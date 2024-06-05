 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_youngoffenses_240605.jpg
PFT Draft: Best young offensive cores
nbc_pft_jordanlove_240605.jpg
GB wants Love’s contract done before training camp
nbc_pft_parsonszimmer_240605.jpg
Parsons is ‘in for an awakening’ with Zimmer

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_youngoffenses_240605.jpg
PFT Draft: Best young offensive cores
nbc_pft_jordanlove_240605.jpg
GB wants Love’s contract done before training camp
nbc_pft_parsonszimmer_240605.jpg
Parsons is ‘in for an awakening’ with Zimmer

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Predicting how teams will play new kickoff rule

June 5, 2024 08:04 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if there could come a point where teams opt to take it at the 30-yard line as they try to figure out the new kickoff rule.
Up Next
nbc_pft_youngoffenses_240605.jpg
6:11
PFT Draft: Best young offensive cores
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jordanlove_240605.jpg
4:09
GB wants Love’s contract done before training camp
Now Playing
nbc_pft_parsonszimmer_240605.jpg
6:29
Parsons is ‘in for an awakening’ with Zimmer
Now Playing
nbc_pft_stroudstafford_240605.jpg
15:05
Stroud ‘doing high-wire act’ with comments on QBs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mccaffreyextension_240605.jpg
14:06
49ers sign McCaffrey to ‘groundbreaking’ extension
Now Playing
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240605.jpg
5:42
Diggs praises Allen as ‘important piece’ in career
Now Playing
nbc_pft_krisknoblauch_240605.jpg
4:52
Oilers head coach throws shade on the Bills
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_240605.jpg
7:15
Lamar returns to Ravens OTAs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_parsonsotas_240605.jpg
8:19
Parsons let his body heal by skipping OTAs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mccaffreydecline_240605.jpg
4:28
Shanahan not worried about McCaffrey declining
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_v2_240604.jpg
17:52
Jefferson deal fallout for the Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_pft_toughestplayers_240604.jpg
19:53
PFT Draft: Toughest players in NFL history
Now Playing