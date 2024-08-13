Watch Now
Douglas insists Jets ‘will not trade’ Reddick
Mike Florio and Chris Simms acknowledge dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things, but question at what point players have to be realistic.
Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
From a stellar showing from Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels to Joe Burrow looking stronger than ever, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal their winners from the first week of preseason.
When will Watson play with confidence again?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Deshaun Watson hasn’t played at a high level in four years and assess if this could be the year he taps back into what he used to showcase.
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive on how Michael Penix Jr.’s mechanics looked in the first preseason game and weigh in on when they suspect he’ll get playing time during the regular season.
Outlining possible next steps for Rice situation
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on how they foresee the Rashee Rice situation unfolding, given the WR hasn’t spoken to the NFL yet regarding the Dallas car crash, per a PFT source.
Nabers needs to learn how to protect himself
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how some players hit a learning curve entering the NFL level and don’t know how to protect them from themselves.
Bengals are ‘playing with fire’ on Chase hold-in
Mike Florio and Chris Simms contrast the difference between Ja’Marr Chase and Brandon Aiyuk and discuss what the end game will look like for the Bengals.
Hill is confident he’d beat Lyles in a race
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Noah Lyles comments about world champions, which was directed at NBA players, and discuss how there aren’t any other countries that can compete with the NFL.
Assessing how Belichick would’ve coached Rodgers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on what could’ve been if Aaron Rodgers had landed with the Patriots and been coached by Bill Belichick.
Rodgers regrets using ‘immunized’ back in 2021
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how feelings about the vaccine aside, Aaron Rodgers tried to take the easy way out by not getting vaccinated but following the NFL’s protocol for vaccinated players.
Would You Rather: NFL holdout edition
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “Would You Rather” to evaluate between Haason Reddick or Matthew Judon and Brandon Aiyuk or CeeDee Lamb.
Reddick requests a trade from the Jets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore if this is a good move for Haason Reddick and why it’s critically important for players to know their worth.