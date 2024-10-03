Watch Now
Jets no longer have 'all gas, no brakes' culture
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss how the Jets have drifted away from being a hard-nosed team and why people have to tiptoe around the “delicate genius” of Aaron Rodgers.
NFL Week 5 preview: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Baker Mayfield has the "hot hand" entering Week 5 against the Vikings, who are undefeated but still have a lot of questions about their talent.
McCourty: Patriots’ ‘fun’ was always about winning
Devin McCourty explains to Mike Florio why the most fun he had with the Patriots was winning Super Bowls and plane rides home after wins, not team bonding activities.
Adams’ reported wish list includes Jets, Saints
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explore the possibility of Davante Adams landing with the Jets and look at the odds for where he’ll take the first snap after the trade deadline.
PFT Draft: Week 5 top matchups
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline which matchups they’re keeping a close eye on, from Aaron Rodgers against Brian Flores to Justin Fields taking on a Mike Zimmer defense.
How much of a distraction is Adams for Raiders?
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss how the team dynamic has been affected, given Davante Adams reportedly wants out of Las Vegas.
Contract implications of possible Adams trade
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty shed light on how Davante Adams’ contract could be a big factor in a potential trade and how down the road, fitting into locker rooms also will be a key piece.
Saleh states ‘there was never a cadence issue’
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain why Aaron Rodgers has a signature cadence and it’s on the team to be able to execute it, as well as why Robert Saleh needs to take some accountability.
‘Feels like change is coming’ for Pederson, Jags
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline why if the Jaguars don’t turn things around in the next week or two, Doug Pederson is likely to get the boot.
Is Mayfield or Cousins more trustworthy?
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty evaluate which QB they feel more confident in ahead of Week 5 and discuss why the Bucs have plenty of momentum, even though they’re not undefeated like the Vikings.
NFL Week 5 top storylines to follow
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline how the Bengals can pull off an upset against the Ravens, if the Vikings or Chiefs are more likely to get their first loss and who the Cowboys’ defense will miss more.
Hill ‘cracked the door open’ on trade speculation
Mike Florio and Devin McCourt dissect what Tyreek Hill said in response to a potential trade back to the Chiefs and why it was just enough to leave all options open.