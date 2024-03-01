Watch Now
Harrison Jr. not doing scheduled media at Combine
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if Marvin Harrison Jr. not meeting with media at the Scouting Combine is part of a powerplay.
Nabers’ strength is getting open vs. ‘any DB’
Malik Nabers joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine to discuss what he offers playing outside and inside, his idols in the league and more.
Nix believes his arm strength is being undervalued
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Oregon QB Bo Nix to gain insight on his time at Auburn, how he processes pre- and post-snap, why training with Drake Maye has brought out the best in both of them and more.
Is NFL overcorrecting with new grounding proposal?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate whether the NFL is overreacting or planning shrewdly in its new intentional grounding rule proposal, and they react to a long overdue move to electronic first-down measurements.
Daniels focused on not being ‘too good to learn’
LSU QB Jayden Daniels joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss his throwing mechanics, how he can clean up his footwork, his biggest takeaway from Arizona State, similarities to Joe Burrow and more.
Maye tells how Brown got him to decommit from Bama
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by QB Drake Maye to hear how Mack Brown recruited him to North Carolina, what he’s focused on improving for the NFL level and more.
Simms: Third QB off the board will be interesting
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how with Caleb Williams a sure No. 1 pick and Jayden Daniels gaining traction to potentially be the second QB selected, it opens the conversation for which QB will go next.
Harrison provides assessment on Combine workouts
Mike Florio and Chris Simms welcome Rodney Harrison to get his take on Combine workouts, weigh in on Bill Belichick’s move to take a year off from coaching in the NFL, the Patriots plan at QB and more.
Simms reveals first thoughts on QB draft class
Chris Simms opens up to Mike Florio about his initial read on the quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Williams declines medical exam at Scouting Combine
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Caleb Williams' move to decline a medical exam but still attend the Scouting Combine and spell out why he if one team doesn’t like that, another team will.
What CB Wiggins brings to NFL defenses
Clemson CB Nate Wiggins joins PFT to discuss his growing maturity throughout college, the CBs he admires in the NFL, and the areas of improvement in his game.
DeJean’s dynamic playmaking makes him a ‘threat’
Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean joins PFT Live to discuss his film preparation, his "freaky" athleticism and his explosive ability as a punt returner heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.