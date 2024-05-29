 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_balancingmoney_240529.jpg
Balance between players maximizing contracts, wins
nbc_pft_atlasair_240529.jpg
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case
nbc_pft_bigpicturemcmanus_240529.jpg
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
nbc_pft_balancingmoney_240529.jpg
Balance between players maximizing contracts, wins
nbc_pft_atlasair_240529.jpg
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case
nbc_pft_bigpicturemcmanus_240529.jpg
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Balance between players maximizing contracts, wins

May 29, 2024 11:20 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how top NFL players have a fine line to walk between trying to squeeze every penny they can into their contracts and also putting teams into a position to win.
nbc_pft_atlasair_240529.jpg
2:49
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case
nbc_pft_bigpicturemcmanus_240529.jpg
3:43
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation
nbc_pft_pedersononmcmanus_240529.jpg
4:14
Pederson ‘disappointed’ by McManus allegations
nbc_pft_mcmanuscomplaint_240529.jpg
7:53
Explaining complaint against McManus, Jags
nbc_pft_qbrankings_240529.jpg
5:17
Inside Simms’ ‘The Young and The Reckless’ QB tier
nbc_pft_nflpaproposal_240529.jpg
11:23
Inside reported NFLPA proposal on offseason work
nbc_pft_brandonbeane_240529.jpg
5:48
Beane justifies taking all of Diggs’ cap hit now
nbc_pft_joshallensuperbowl_240529.jpg
3:19
Allen’s chances of getting to SB amid tough AFC
nbc_pft_joshallenoffense_240529.jpg
10:08
Advantages of Bills offense missing a No. 1 WR
nbc_pft_draft_240529.jpg
12:26
PFT Draft: Most important new NFL coordinators
nbc_pft_jamaarchase_240529.jpg
9:40
Taylor downplays Higgins, Chase missing OTAs
nbc_pft_nicocollins_240529_copy.jpg
13:35
Collins, Texans agree to three-year extension
