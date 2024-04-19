 Skip navigation
NFL reinstates 5 players after gambling violations

April 19, 2024 08:51 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline the difference between what happened with Shaka Toney, Rashod Berry, Quintez Cephus, C.J. Moore and Demetrius Taylor, who were reinstated, and Isaiah Rodgers, who wasn't.
