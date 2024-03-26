Watch Now
Playoff teams could be eligible for Hard Knocks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the upcoming vote to expand the pool of Hard Knocks in the NFL beyond teams that didn't make the playoffs.
Blank doesn’t believe ATL tampered with Cousins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on what makes the Kirk Cousins situation so “glaring” and examine how severe the punishment could be.
Lynch says 49ers are actively talking with Aiyuk
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on the likelihood of the 49ers retaining Brandon Aiyuk, who has expressed a great deal of frustration.
Johnson expresses vote of confidence in Wilson
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it’s hard for Woody Johnson to walk back previous comments about Zach Wilson.
Chiefs to explore ‘all options’ if vote fails
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out where the Chiefs will play if the vote on April 2 fails.
Harbaugh singing the praises of McCarthy
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Jim Harbaugh’s praise for J.J. McCarthy’s Pro Day, shed light on the strategy Harbaugh might be using and how the Chargers can approach the No. 5 draft pick.
Mara ‘would support’ the Giants drafting a QB
John Mara said he wasn’t going to “stand in the way” of the Giants head coach and GM if they wanted a QB, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss how New York should target their No. 6 draft pick.
Peters: WAS is ‘far from answer’ for No. 2 pick
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the Commanders’ options for the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and explore why there’s no QB guaranteed to go second overall.
Mayo: There are five QBs who could be solid
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how the best way to be successful in the draft is to have more “lottery tickets” and sift through Jerod Mayo’s evaluation of QBs.
Proposal passes for circumstantial third challenge
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the Lions’ proposal for a third challenge if either of a coach’s first two are successful and shed light on how this could be a game changer down the stretch.
Replay assistant can fix some ‘objective’ mistakes
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack news the NFL will let replay assistant fix objective mistakes on roughing the passer and intentional grounding and explain how the league is “easing its way into the sky judge.”
Consequences of hip-drop tackle proposal language
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how there’s a fine line for what is and isn’t allowed and how ultimately, this allows a maneuver that’s unsafe to stay in the game.