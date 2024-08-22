Watch Now
Carroll isn’t ‘desiring’ coaching right now
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on the likelihood of Pete Carrol being a coach again and discuss how ageism is a real thing.
Nix becomes Payton’s 1st rookie QB to start a year
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look at how Bo Nix’s ability to play with a chip on his shoulder will be an asset as the Bronco’s starter.
Giants need to support Jones for a fair shot
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why there needs to be a message sent from the team that they are excited to have Daniel Jones at QB.
Terrell agrees to four-year extension
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the news that A.J. Terrell has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Atlanta Falcons.
Nix’s age comes with maturity as Broncos’ starter
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline how his experience in college helped prepare him to facilitate a Sean Payton offense, as well as why it can be beneficial to have a slightly “older” rookie.
Clock is ticking on holdouts, hold-ins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the latest updates for players who are currently holding out and holding-in and map out how wheels could be in motion as the preseason starts to wrap up.
Word Association: Rookie defensive players
Mike Florio and Chris Simms pick a few words to best describe Laiatu Latu, Byron Murphy II and Dallas Turner.
Defining the most talented rosters in the NFC
Mike Florio and Chris Simms piece together their top rosters in the NFC, including the Eagles, 49ers, Lions, Packers and more.
How Lions have improved their roster
Mike Florio and Chris Simms marvel at how Dan Campbell has developed the Lions’ roster, noting 20 out of 23 players drafted between 2021-2023 are still with the team.
How NFL coaches decide to start or sit rookie QBs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a little trivia about the season with the most rookie QBs starting Week 1, as well as look at current rookie QBs like Michael Penix Jr. and question when he’ll start.
How Nix beat out Stidham, Wilson to start
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through the QB room in Denver to discuss how it’s not a surprise that Bo Nix will be the starter.
Simms eyes Nabers, Thomas Jr. in rookie WR markets
With odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into which rookie pass catchers are among the favorites to lead their draft class in receiving yards.