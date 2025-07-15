Watch Now
Lions' Gibbs lining up more at wide receiver
Mike Florio discusses Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs' plan to expand his presence with snaps at wide receiver, exploring what his expanded role in Detroit's offense could mean for his next contract.
PFT PM Mailbag: NFLPA leadership, league expansion
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to answer questions regarding legal action for players unhappy with NFLPA leadership, the seriousness of the London market for the NFL, and likely ways for league expansion.
Report: FA Miller has interest from three teams
With three teams reportedly "very interested" in veteran edge rusher Von Miller, Mike Florio assesses what the future Hall of Famer has left in the tank to offer teams looking for defensive help.
Bridgewater suspended from high school HC role
Mike Florio breaks down the news that Teddy Bridgewater, who is head coach at Miami Northwestern high school, asked fans of the team to help cover the expenses in 2025 that he covered last season.
Will NFL place Browns’ Judkins on paid leave?
Mike Florio examines the latest surrounding Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins' legal situation, sharing why he "won't be surprised" if the running back is placed on paid leave in a case with "no real precedent."
What Wilson’s extension means for Jets’ future
Mike Florio reacts to the Jets and Garrett Wilson agreeing to a four-year contract extension that keeps the WR in New York through the 2030 season and if this is a sign of becoming "non-dysfunctional."
PFT PM Mailbag: Giants’ QBs, collusion case latest
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to field questions on what percentage of NFL owners would go "all in" to win a Super Bowl, how the collusion case plays with Congress, how the Giants' QB situation will play out and more.
Florio: NFLPA’s Howell statement is ‘predictable’
Mike Florio reacts to the NFLPA's statement supporting executive director Lloyd Howell after concerns of potential conflicts of interest, claiming that the union should've "just let it go."
Sirianni focused on sustaining success, not repeat
Mike Florio explains why the Eagles are going to hit a hard reset after they get their Super Bowl rings and why Nick Sirianni has the right mindset by taking everything one day at a time.