 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Love, Packers building confidence going into SF

January 17, 2024 03:05 PM
Mike Florio previews the Packers vs. 49ers Divisional Round matchup, discussing how quarterback Jordan Love is building confidence as Green Bay heads into their showdown with San Francisco.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240117.jpg
27:08
PFT PM Mailbag: What’s next for the Cowboys?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_texanspath_240117.jpg
4:08
Stroud, Texans will give Ravens a ‘good fight’
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_packerspath_240117.jpg
9:59
Love, Packers building confidence going into SF
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_grudenlawsuit_240117.jpg
5:13
Gruden’s NFL lawsuit part of a ‘rigged’ system
Now Playing
Flores-MPX.jpg
2:53
Flores not receiving HC interest this hiring cycle
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pm_belichicklandingspotsv2_240111.jpg
7:43
Falcons, Chargers, Commanders interested in Bill?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240111__053165.jpg
11:40
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL coaching carousel could grow
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_nextforpatriots_240111.jpg
0:51
How candidates should view Patriots HC opening
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_belichickmutuallyparts_240111.jpg
4:04
Belichick, Patriots parting was amicable
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_bbplayofflandingteam_240111.jpg
6:13
Could Jones target Belichick if Cowboys lose?
Now Playing