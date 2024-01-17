Watch Now
Love, Packers building confidence going into SF
Mike Florio previews the Packers vs. 49ers Divisional Round matchup, discussing how quarterback Jordan Love is building confidence as Green Bay heads into their showdown with San Francisco.
Up Next
PFT PM Mailbag: What’s next for the Cowboys?
PFT PM Mailbag: What's next for the Cowboys?
Mike Florio opens up the PFT PM mailbag to talk about a variety of topics, including where the Cowboys go after another early playoff exit, C.J. Stroud's rise, coaching carousel news and much more.
Stroud, Texans will give Ravens a ‘good fight’
Stroud, Texans will give Ravens a 'good fight'
Mike Florio looks ahead to the Texans and Ravens Divisional Round clash, highlighting C.J. Stroud's readiness for the moment and why No. 1 seeds could produce some surprises this weekend.
Love, Packers building confidence going into SF
Love, Packers building confidence going into SF
Mike Florio previews the Packers vs. 49ers Divisional Round matchup, discussing how quarterback Jordan Love is building confidence as Green Bay heads into their showdown with San Francisco.
Gruden’s NFL lawsuit part of a ‘rigged’ system
Gruden's NFL lawsuit part of a 'rigged' system
Mike Florio analyzes the latest in Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the NFL, explaining why the league wants to keep the media from seeing what the evidence in the dispute may be.
Flores not receiving HC interest this hiring cycle
Flores not receiving HC interest this hiring cycle
Mike Florio weighs in on the lack of interest around Brian Flores as a head coach candidate this hiring cycle, explaining why his 2022 lawsuit against the league has moved so slow and more.
Falcons, Chargers, Commanders interested in Bill?
Falcons, Chargers, Commanders interested in Bill?
Mike Florio details why the Falcons, Chargers, and Commanders are interested in Bill Belichick, but why Belichick might not be interested in those franchises.
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL coaching carousel could grow
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL coaching carousel could grow
Mike Florio opens up the PFT PM mailbag to talk about a variety of topics, including possible teams for Hard Knocks, the NFL coaching carousel and potential landing spots for Bill Belichick.
How candidates should view Patriots HC opening
How candidates should view Patriots HC opening
Mike Florio spells out why Mike Vrabel should take his time considering his options, especially as the Patriots look for a new head coach with Bill Belichick out.
Belichick, Patriots parting was amicable
Belichick, Patriots parting was amicable
Mike Florio discusses Bill Belichick's mutual parting with the New England Patriots after 24 years, and how both sides were able to make the exit amicable.
Could Jones target Belichick if Cowboys lose?
Could Jones target Belichick if Cowboys lose?
Mike Florio wonders if the Cowboys would target Bill Belichick if Dallas suffers an early playoff loss and Jerry Jones decides to move on from Mike McCarthy, and if the Buccaneers or Chiefs could be potential options.