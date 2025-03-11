Watch Now
Pats 'went drunken sailor' on free agency, Day 1
Mike Florio recaps a big day of spending from the New England Patriots and what the moves mean for a team trying to build around quarterback Drake Maye.
Mike Florio recaps a big day of spending from the New England Patriots and what the moves mean for a team trying to build around quarterback Drake Maye.
Browns bring Pickett back to the AFC North
Mike Florio reacts to the Philadelphia Eagles trading backup quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick.
Commanders add another veteran in Tunsil
The Commanders give the Houston Texans draft picks for left tackle Laremy Tunsil as Washington adds another veteran talent to help Jayden Daniels in his sophomore season in the NFL.
Where will CB Slay land?
Mike Florio discusses the Eagles losing key defensive players in free agency and where cornerback Darius Slay may end up.
Fields’ Jets deal shows potential lack of options
Mike Florio looks at Justin Fields signing with the New York Jets and interprets what the contract terms may mean for his time with the team.
SEA ‘comfortable’ with Darnold, another ex-Jet QB
Mike Florio examines Sam Darnold signing with the Seattle Seahawks and how the team got an up-and-close look at his potential in Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season.
Florio: Rodgers ‘wants to play for the Steelers’
Mike Florio discusses potential landing spots for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, including how the New York Giants may be able to gain his favor over Pittsburgh.
Seahawks reportedly trade QB Smith to Raiders
Mike Florio breaks down reports of Geno Smith being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Las Vegas Raiders, analyzing why he believes the "stunner" could see Sam Darnold land in Seattle.
CIN breaks precedent with franchise tag on Higgins
Cincinnati applied the franchise tag to Tee Higgins for the 2nd straight year, having never used it on the same player twice, with the intent of working toward a long-term deal with the wideout, though challenges remain.
Commanders reportedly agree to trade for WR Samuel
Mike Florio reacts to the Commanders reportedly agreeing to trade for Deebo Samuel from the 49ers, a "calculated risk" for Washington and an acknowledgement from San Francisco that the WR's time there had run its course.