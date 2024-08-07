Watch Now
Giants, Lions fined $200,000 each for fighting
Mike Florio discusses how the NFL issuing $400,000 worth of fines to the Detroit Lions and New York Giants for fights during a joint practice sets a zero-tolerance precedent for 2024.
Up Next
Florio: Preseason depth charts are meaningful
Florio: Preseason depth charts are meaningful
Mike Florio explains why preseason NFL depth charts aren't just a PR move, but rather the first sign of how a coaching staff views the state of the roster.
Vikings hold off on GM, coach contract extensions
Vikings hold off on GM, coach contract extensions
Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell will work the 2024 season on their current contracts, Minnesota ownership said.
NFL may take action on Harbaugh’s show cause order
NFL may take action on Harbaugh's show cause order
Mike Florio breaks down the NCAA's four-year show cause order regarding Jim Harbaugh and how the NFL might take action due to his COVID recruiting violations.
Future of Sirianni, Hurts duo in Philly uncertain?
Future of Sirianni, Hurts duo in Philly uncertain?
Mike Florio examines recent reports that a fractured relationship between Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts helped cause the Eagles' 2023 collapse -- and whether the two could split soon if Philly doesn't fix things.
Aiyuk ‘exasperating’ Shanahan, 49ers with hold-in
Aiyuk 'exasperating' Shanahan, 49ers with hold-in
Mike Florio discusses the growing tensions between Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers and why the Pittsburgh Steelers' patience makes them the most likely trade partner.
Giants, Lions fined $200,000 each for fighting
Giants, Lions fined $200,000 each for fighting
Mike Florio discusses how the NFL issuing $400,000 worth of fines to the Detroit Lions and New York Giants for fights during a joint practice sets a zero-tolerance precedent for 2024.
PFT Mailbag: Why did MIA spend so much on offense?
PFT Mailbag: Why did MIA spend so much on offense?
Mike Florio digs into the PFT Mailbag to answer questions about the Dolphins’ unbalanced spending on its offense and defense, if an 18-game season could lead to higher salaries or expanded rosters and more.
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
Florio: NFL's Top 100 'becoming less significant'
Mike Florio breaks down the NFL's Top 100 players list, which crowned Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill as the best player in the league, with reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes slotting in at fourth in the rankings.
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
Rams' offensive injury concerns are 'significant'
Mike Florio discusses the latest injury news surrounding the Los Angeles Rams and how a banged up offensive core could impact their start of the NFL season.
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule
Mike Florio analyzes Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton's suggestion for the NFL's new kickoff rule, where he thinks the touchback point on kickoffs should be moved from the 30-yard line to the 35-yard line.