Watch Now
Analyzing new Comeback Player of the Year criteria
Mike Florio reacts to the AP's new criteria for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award, which emphasizes returning from injury and circumstances that lead to missing playing time.
Up Next
Florio: Law may side with NFL in antitrust trial
Florio: Law may side with NFL in antitrust trial
Mike Florio gives an update on the NFL's Sunday Ticket antitrust trial, including shade being thrown by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and why the law may side with the NFL in the end.
Analyzing new Comeback Player of the Year criteria
Analyzing new Comeback Player of the Year criteria
Mike Florio reacts to the AP's new criteria for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award, which emphasizes returning from injury and circumstances that lead to missing playing time.
49ers trading Aiyuk post-draft is ‘more difficult’
49ers trading Aiyuk post-draft is 'more difficult'
Mike Florio analyzes the latest on Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers, discussing if San Francisco can get a return that "makes a difference" in the upcoming season and the difficulties of a post-draft trade to make it happen.
Ravens, Chiefs will be ‘fun to watch’ in Week 1
Ravens, Chiefs will be 'fun to watch' in Week 1
Mike Florio answers some questions from the Pro Football Talk mailbag including the matchups he's most looking forward to and which USFL player is most likely to make an NFL roster.
Stallions win UFL title, become a ‘spring dynasty’
Stallions win UFL title, become a 'spring dynasty'
Mike Florio discusses the Birmingham Stallions winning the UFC Championship for their third consecutive spring football title, giving his thoughts on the league and overall presentation.
Why SF should extend Purdy right before playoffs
Why SF should extend Purdy right before playoffs
Mike Florio explains why the San Francisco 49ers should consider signing Brock Purdy to a new deal right after the conclusion of the regular season, and right before the start of the playoffs.
Analyzing NFL ‘Sunday Ticket’ class-action lawsuit
Analyzing NFL 'Sunday Ticket' class-action lawsuit
Mike Florio breaks down the class-action lawsuit against the NFL by 'Sunday Ticket' subscribers, where both Roger Goodell and Jerry Jones will testify this week.
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
The NFL fined the Falcons and forced them to forfeit a single pick due to its tampering investigation, a punishment that Mike Florio feels doesn't fit what the league has done in the past.
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
The NFL found insufficient evidence that the Eagles tampered with Saquon Barkley, but Mike Florio believes the league isn't completely closing their investigation.