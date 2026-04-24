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Dolphins move up to draft Johnson at No. 27
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Seahawks fill RB void with Price at No. 32
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Titans trade back into first round, take Faulk

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Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
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nbc_pft_johnsonpick27_260423.jpg
Dolphins move up to draft Johnson at No. 27
nbc_pft_pricepick32_260423.jpg
Seahawks fill RB void with Price at No. 32
nbc_pft_faulkpick31_260423.jpg
Titans trade back into first round, take Faulk

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
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Browns put faith in Concepcion at No. 24

April 23, 2026 10:53 PM
Mike Florio examines Cleveland getting the dynamic KC Concepcion and his potential to be a dangerous player.

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